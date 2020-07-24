A PLANNING application for an extension at a care unit complex in Brynmawr has been recommended for refusal by council planners because of concerns over plans to cut down two trees.

The application relates to an extension at the Plasgeller Care Home in Intermediate Road and would see a new quiet room and a larger lounge be created for existing residents of the care home.

However, concerns over two trees, which are subject to tree preservation orders (TPO), have been raised by planners and local residents.

The council received 13 objection letters to the planning application. The reasons include noise level, parking provision and privacy.

But several residents also raised concerns over the removal of the two trees, which a planning report says are “in good health”.

One of the objection letters said: “The trees are over 100 years old.

“In a world where global warming is causing havoc with the planet, we need to protect the trees we have.”

The planning report says: “To support the justification for the removal of the trees the applicant has suggested that the trees overshadow the existing home and that there is a threat of branches or trees falling and endangering the lives of the residents.

“Based on the findings of the tree survey, carried out by a professional tree specialist, I would strongly disagree with this claim.”

A justification statement from the applicant also argued that care home beds are in high demand, although this was dismissed as a planning argument because no new beds would be provided with the scheme.

Planning permission was refused at the site in 2019 for two similar extensions on the basis that they would result in the loss of TPO trees.

The application will be decided by Torfaen council’s planning committee on Thursday (July 30).