BUTLIN'S is back in business this summer - and bosses have unveiled a range of new safety measures to keep guests and staff safe.

Here's what you need to know.

Where do Butlin's have sites across the UK?

The holiday company has sites at:

Bognor Regis in West Sussex

Minehead at Somerset

Skegness on the Lincolnshire coast

MORE NEWS:

What have the company said about the changes?

A spokesman from Butlin's said: “Now the Government have given us the go-ahead to put on outdoor performances this summer, we’re pulling out all the stops with shows from big star names on new grand outdoor stages, indoor venues for exclusive cinema-style screenings, our pools are open and we’ve got an entertainment schedule full to the brim.

“There’ll be no missing out with so many of our shows and activities still running, there’ll be no forgotten treats with ice cream parlours and bars and cafés aplenty, and definitely no worrying with new measures in place to keep everyone safe and happy."

What new safety measures are in place at Butlin's?

New Covid-secure measures have been taken across the board from accommodation to outdoor events.

These include:

Guests receiving an email 24 hours before arrival telling you the village you’re staying in and your room or apartment number.

Key cards will be sealed in your welcome pack along with any activity passes you have pre-booked. You’ll collect these via your designated drive-through check in.

Guests will also be able to find this information on the app or in the My Account section of their website.

The following measures have been put in place at the buffet restaurants:

Self-serve will not be available, food will be plated or boxed by the team

Screens will be in place to keep the food fresh and safe

All tables and chairs will be cleaned to the highest standard between sittings

Signage and floor markers will be in place to help you navigate around the buffets, queue and avoid congestion

Some restaurants will be open, with social distanced seating, and opening times may vary at the following locations:

The Beachcomber Inn at all resorts

Soho Coffee Coat all resorts

Scoop ice cream at all resorts

Takeaways will be available from the following venues:

Fish and chips at all resorts

Ludo’s Italian at Minehead and Skegness

Burger King at all resorts

Papa John’s at Bognor Regis

Cooking stations will still be in place, the grill will be available as usual, and visitors can go to bars, where contactless payment is preferred and paper vouchers can be used.

There is also likely to be an app which will allow guests to order your drinks at their table and have it served to straight to them.

What about the swimming pools at Butlin's?

Good news, the pools will also be open.

However, to ensure everyone is kept safe in and around the water, Butlin’s has implemented a number of new measures.

These include:

Bookable sessions to include time to get changed so recommended families arrive ready to swim

One-way system in, out and around the pool

Restricted numbers on the rides and flumes

Limited numbers in changing rooms

What about entertainment?

Entertainment will take place both inside and outdoors at all Butlin's resorts.

The headline acts include:

Diversity

Rak-Su

Paul Zerdin

Plus in-house acts like Tellytubbies, Paddington Bear and Skylight Gang will also be performing.

Chris Baron, the resort director at Butlin's Skegness said: “Because of the nature of what is happening we are having to be more structured.

"Hopefully, we have kept the essence of what a Butlin’s holiday is about.”