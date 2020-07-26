ILLUSIONIST and performer Derren Brown has launched a search for someone new to join him for a 'fun' new TV project.

This is what you need to know.

What’s the project?

Brown posted on his official social media channels that he was looking for someone for a “fun TV project”, without giving away very many details.

He tweeted: "I’m looking for someone for a fun TV project. You’ll need to be living in London in mid-August."

MORE NEWS:

Previous TV projects from Brown include holding a seance, convincing people to commit an armed robbery, and manipulating people into committing murder - so the TV project that he’s talking about could truly be anything.

How do I apply?

Those keen to join Brown in the project will have to fill out a Google form that he linked in his casting call on social media.

You can find the Google form here.

The form covers a variety of questions, ranging from personal details like your name, age and address to other questions, such as:

Who do you live with?

Have you been on TV before, or worked with Derren in the past?

What are your hobbies and interests?

How would your friends and family describe you?

What makes you a good fit to be in one of Derren’s shows?

Why do you love Derren?

Those looking to apply for the show will need to be living in London in mid-August, which is presumably when the programme will begin filming.

The form states that, due to the volume of applicants, not everyone who has applied will be contacted.

However, if they think that you would be a great fit for the show, you’ll receive a call where you’ll find out more about the programme.