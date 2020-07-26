FACE masks will be compulsory on public transport in Wales on Monday.

Where can I get a face mask?

We've put together a round-up of the best places to buy a face mask before the rule becomes mandatory.

South Wales Argus:

  • Aldi - prices for their masks (pictured above) begin at £1.50 each. A two-pack costs £2.99.​

MORE NEWS:

South Wales Argus:

  • Amazon - prices for their masks begin at £2.91, which includes delivery.

South Wales Argus:

  • ASOS - prices begin at £12, and delivery costs £4.

South Wales Argus:

  • Boots - costs for their masks (pictured above) begin at £4.99 per mask, however they only come in three-packs for £15. Delivery begins at £1.50 for click and collect.

South Wales Argus:

  • eBay - prices begin at £1.20, which includes delivery.

South Wales Argus:

  • Next - prices begin at £10, plus delivery costs £3.99.

South Wales Argus:

  • B&M - prices for their masks (pictured above) begin at £1.99. However, these can only be bought in store.

South Wales Argus:

  • Finally, Home Bargains - prices for a 50-pack of disposable masks (pictured above) start at £9.99, and delivery costs £3.49.