FACE masks will be compulsory on public transport in Wales on Monday.
Where can I get a face mask?
We've put together a round-up of the best places to buy a face mask before the rule becomes mandatory.
- Aldi - prices for their masks (pictured above) begin at £1.50 each. A two-pack costs £2.99.
MORE NEWS:
- Newport paedophile sent sexual messages to 'girl' aged 12
- Coronavirus restrictions lifted further in Wales from Monday
- Pride in Pill work through lockdown to clear 120 bags of litter from Monkey Island
- Amazon - prices for their masks begin at £2.91, which includes delivery.
- ASOS - prices begin at £12, and delivery costs £4.
- Boots - costs for their masks (pictured above) begin at £4.99 per mask, however they only come in three-packs for £15. Delivery begins at £1.50 for click and collect.
- eBay - prices begin at £1.20, which includes delivery.
- Next - prices begin at £10, plus delivery costs £3.99.
- B&M - prices for their masks (pictured above) begin at £1.99. However, these can only be bought in store.
- Finally, Home Bargains - prices for a 50-pack of disposable masks (pictured above) start at £9.99, and delivery costs £3.49.
Comments are closed on this article.