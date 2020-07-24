MORE people than ever in Wales will be eligible for a free flu jab this coming autumn and winter, as plans are laid to try to minimise the potential impact of co-circulation with coronavirus.

Everyone aged over 50 will now qualify for a flu jab on the NHS in Wales - it was previously everyone aged over 65 - and so too will members of households of people who are shielding.

However, this is subject to confirmation by the UK Government that additional vaccine supply will be available.

The vaccination programme will be done in phases, and NHS Wales will contact those who are eligible.

This will be Wales's largest ever flu campaign, and it is seen as more vital than ever too this year, given the damaging potential for co-circulation with coronavirus during the winter.

Those in existing eligible groups - including those aged over 65 years, pregnant women and people with medical conditions - will be offered the flu vaccine first.

Another key priority will be increasing the uptake of flu vaccine in health and social care workers.

Additional supplies of the nasal spray flu vaccine offered to children will be used to maximise uptake in the vaccination programme offered to two- and three-year-olds, and to all children in primary schools.

READ MORE:

“This winter more than ever we need to protect the most vulnerable in our community and continue to protect our NHS," said health minister Vaughan Gething.

“By extending the flu vaccine to more people than ever before, we can help prevent people becoming ill and reduce pressure on the NHS this winter. I would urge anyone who is eligible to have the vaccine.”

Chief Medical Officer for Wales, Dr Frank Atherton, said: “Everyone who is eligible for a NHS flu vaccine should be confident about having it to protect themselves and those around them this winter.

"Those already eligible, which include some of the most vulnerable in our community will receive the vaccination first, and via a phased approach our programme will be rolled out further to the over 50s and households of those shielding.”