THERE are just days left to nominate unsung heroes in Torfaen.
The Torfaen Voluntary Alliance Volunteer Awards will celebrate the work of these individuals and groups with a virtual ceremony on Friday, August 21, between 10am and midday.
There are four categories for nominations:
- Adult (25 years and over);
- Young person (under 25 years);
- Trustee;
- Groups (two or more individuals, whether as an informal group or formally constituted organisation).
MORE NEWS:
- Newport paedophile sent sexual messages to 'girl' aged 12
- Coronavirus restrictions lifted further in Wales from Monday
- Pride in Pill work through lockdown to clear 120 bags of litter from Monkey Island
If you know someone who deserves a chance to be recognised for their commitment, dedication and hard work in Torfaen, you can nominate them by completing the form on the Torfaen Voluntary Alliance website.
To be considered for the awards, the individual or group (where appropriate) must carry out its voluntary work in Torfaen, and individuals cannot nominate themselves or be nominated by a family member.
You must return the nomination form to Torfaen Voluntary Alliance via email to info@tvawales.org.uk with the subject ‘Torfaen Volunteer Awards Nomination’. You will receive acknowledgement of your nomination.
The closing date for nominations is Monday, July 27 at midday.
If you have any questions or require any information, please contact Callum Jones on 01495 742465 or email callum@tvawales.org.uk