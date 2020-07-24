CCTV images show the moment a bin is set alight in an Abertillery town centre street, and the subsequent fire which damaged a pet shop and two other properties.
The incident happened at shortly after 1am on Wednesday June 10 in Church Street.
Gwent Police are re-appealing for information following about the incident.
The footage (above), issued by Gwent Police, includes a man they would like to speak to in connection with the fire.
"Fortunately, no one was injured, however, several animals had to be rescued," said a Gwent Police spokeswoman.
"A joint investigation with South Wales Fire and Rescue Service is under way and we are re-appealing for anyone with any information to come forward.
"Officers would like to identify and speak to the man in this CCTV footage as he may be able to assist us with enquiries."
Anyone with information is asked to telephone Gwent Police on 101, quoting reference number 2000203431, or to direct message the force via its Facebook or Twitter pages.
Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.