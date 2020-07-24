A BURST water main has left a number of properties in the Pontypool area with no water or experiencing low water pressure.
The incident is affecting the Cwmfields and Griffithstown areas, according to Dwr Cymru Welsh Water.
READ MORE:
- Coronavirus restrictions lifted further in Wales from Monday
- Why face masks won't be mandatory in shops in Wales
- Coronavirus latest as further cases at Ebbw Vale food plant
"We expect all supplies to be fully restored by the early hours of the morning," a statement on the company's website reads.
For updates, visit https://inyourarea.digdat.co.uk/dwrcymru?loc=Pontypool+NP4%2C+UK