This past week the House of Commons has risen for its Summer break and the schools have broken up for the holidays. This period is usually an opportunity to go on holiday and have some time away.

However, this year has been different in so many ways, with schools operating remotely and many travel plans rearranged.

As a father, as well as an MP, I’d like to say a thank you to school staff who’ve quickly adjusted to online lessons, found the time to catch up with their pupils, as well as planning the last few weeks of catch-up sessions in schools.

It hasn’t been easy for so many workers adjusting to Covid-19, which has changed things in a way we’d never have imagined. From public service workers to shop workers, delivery drivers and bus drivers, people have had to think about safe working practices in a whole new light.

The Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown has reminded us – if such a reminder were needed – of the value of our NHS, our public services and those who work in them. We have seen extraordinary dedication during this time, from those former NHS staff coming out of retirement to our public service workers going the extra mile.

However, many workers in areas like social care have also been snubbed by the UK government in its labelling of them as ‘low-skilled’ and its blocking of them from the Health and Care Visas in the proposed immigration system. I challenged the Home Secretary to meet with some of these key workers to see what a wonderful, skilled job they do caring for people. Unsurprisingly, the offer has not yet been taken up.

We must also remember those for whom lockdown has been especially difficult. We naturally think of those with medical conditions which make them more vulnerable.

But spare a thought also for those for whom home is not always a safe place, and for whom lockdown has meant feeling even more trapped and vulnerable.

Since becoming Shadow Home Secretary, I’ve highlighted the issue of Domestic Abuse and have called for more action to address this problem. Last month the Home Secretary outlined to me that, just £1.2 million of the £76 million recently announced funding needed to help domestic abuse services had reached the frontline: an astonishingly low figure, and I will continue to press the Home Secretary on this.

Finally, the pandemic has reminded me about the importance of home. I was interviewed recently by the BBC’s Nick Robinson as part of his ‘Political Thinking’ podcast. It was a great opportunity to talk about the valley I am proud to come from and to serve, and about the influence of my birthplace, Blaenavon, and of my family on my politics.

The people of our valleys are honest, open-minded and generous, as they have shown with their response to the pandemic. They have volunteered in scores to help others and to keep a look-out for each other.

Our valleys were the birthplace of the NHS, born from the spirit of looking out for each others’ welfare and safety. In tough times and in good times, we are at our best when we take those parts of our heritage and use them to stick together and look out for each other.