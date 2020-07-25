Here is your weekly fix of pets from around Gwent.

Coco is a bulldog who joined Ellese Keenam and family in Newport from a loving family home who just didn’t have time for the exercise she needs. That was five month ago and Coco has settled in really well.

Nicola Mountjoy, of Trinant, sent in this picture of Billy-Ray, who has been part of the family for the last eight years. She said he loves the household being full as he loves all the attention.

This looks fun. Here is Charlie, an 18-month-old Labrador Retriever, who lives with Alex Wilson, in Newport, enjoying his best life cooling off in his pool.

Nico, a Yorkshire terrier, lives with Linda Langley in Risca. Linda said: "Nico joined us aged five and is now considered to be the head of the family. He owns me rather than the other way around."

Catherine Bonera, of Cwmbran, sent in this picture of Rocky, who is eight and has been with the family since he was 18 months, and Lucky, a 13-year-old Bishon, who has been with her since eight weeks. She said: "Our two are loving daddy having to work from home. Not only do they sit with him in his office but as you can see, they enjoy their lunch break nap too! I dread when he has to go away to work again, I'm going to have two upset doggies."

Henry, is a rescue ginger and white moggie, who is five years old. He collects elastic bands, sticks and socks. He lives with Lesley Rees in Maesycwmmer.

This is Luna, a one-year-old Chihuahua, who lives with Kerry Jones in Newport. Kerry said: "Luna has kept us all sane during lockdown including her special wee Scottish friend Helen and her Mauritian husband France, who live next door. France has dementia and they have both been shielding."

Mia Short, of Newport, sent in a picture of her 10-year-old British bulldog, Winston.

Rollo is a playful French bulldog, who lives with Phillip Woodyatt in Blaina.

Bethan Slocombe, of Newport, shared this picture of Benji cwtching up to his toy giraffe.