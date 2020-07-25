A BLUNDERING armed robber jailed for trying to raid a post office whilst wearing a Scream mask is back behind bars for carrying a knife in public.
Raymond Myles was locked up for three-and-a-half-years in 2017 for the terrifying attempted stick-up at Newport’s Cardiff Road post office.
The 57-year-old was sent back to prison for six months by the city’s magistrates for having a blade or sharply pointed article on July 16.
He was jailed after the court heard he committed the offence whilst still on licence.
Myles, of Conway Croft, Newport, pleaded guilty and was also ordered to pay a £128 surcharge.
When he was jailed for the attempted post office robbery three years ago, the city's crown court was told he was recognised by the manager.
Myles walked in wearing a white ghost face mask and wielding a 10-inch kitchen knife on the morning of May 22.
Mark Battrick, prosecuting, said: “The manager on duty punched the alarm, and Miles said, ‘Give me the money’ and waved the knife in her direction.
“The male made off from the post office and the manager locked herself and the money inside the safety room.
“She recognised the man as someone known as ‘Sammy’ who was a regular and someone living close by.
“He was also seen taking his mask off by a member of the public.”
Myles pleaded guilty to one count of attempted robbery and one charge of possessing a bladed article.