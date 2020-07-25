THERE was a two per cent drop in recorded crime in Gwent during the year to March 31, according to the latest figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

The figures show that 57,090 crimes were recorded in Gwent for the year ending March 2020, down from 58,536 the previous year.

“The latest figures from the ONS shows that Gwent continues to be one of the safest places to live in the UK," said Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) for Gwent, Jeff Cuthbert.

“There has been a rise in victims reporting incidents of stalking and harassment which is positive. This is usually linked to domestic abuse and shows that confidence to report these crimes to Gwent Police is increasing.

“I was also pleased to see a rise in reported drug offences which I am reassured reflects proactive policing, and the commitment from both myself and Gwent Police to tackle serious and organised crime.

“There has been a slight reduction in reports of sexual violence. We know that this is a heavily under reported crime and my office is currently working with Gwent Police and our partners to improve services for victims.

“I would encourage anyone who has been a victim of these crimes to come forward and report them.”

If you are experiencing domestic abuse and sexual violence, advice is available on the Gwent Safeguarding website.

You can also call Live Fear Free, the Welsh Government helpline, for free on 0808 8010 800. In an emergency, always call 999.