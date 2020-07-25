ALMOST half of Newport’s bereaved have been “denied their final goodbye” to loved ones, according to an online survey conducted by YouGov.

The survey, commissioned by the UK’s leading funeral provider Co-op Funeralcare, shows that in the weeks following the start of the UK’s lockdown, 49 per cent of bereaved adults in Newport were unable to attend funerals.

When asked about the most important way to say goodbye, 42 per cent of UK adults chose being present when their loved one dies, while 33 per cent chose attending a funeral or memorial service.

In a bid to slow the spread of Covid-19, neither of these goodbyes have been an option for an estimated 243,000 bereaved families in the UK.

More than 133,000 bereaved families who have lost a loved one during lockdown said their grief process has been negatively affected by the restrictions in place.

David Collingwood, director of funerals at Co-op Funeralcare said: “A funeral provides a sense of closure for bereaved families and is very often the start of the grieving process.

“Sadly, the recent restrictions mean an estimated 243,000 bereaved families across the UK and thousands across Newport have been denied the right to say goodbye to loved ones in the way they would have wished.”

Co-op Foundation has partnered with Co-op Funeralcare to deliver grants of up to £10,000 for projects that help young people to support each other through bereavement.

Organisations can express their interest in the Co-op Foundation #iwill Fund until July 31.

The funding will help build confidence, skills and a sense of belonging among young bereaved people, while helping them to make a long-term impact on their peers who have gone through similar experiences.