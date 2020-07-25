TWO areas of Gwent have among the slowest broadband speeds in the UK, a study has revealed.

House of Commons Library research by Lib Dem MP Layla Moran has revealed that Wales, Scotland, and the south west of England suffer with the highest number of constituencies marred by poor connection speeds.

North Cornwall has the worst average broadband speed at 29.1Mbps, followed by St Ives, and Camborne and Redruth.

Monmouth ranked 28th slowest in the UK, with an average speed of 34.6Mbps, and Blaenau Gwent ranked 32nd, with an average speed of 35.1Mbps.

Overall, 21 of the top 100 slowest connections across the UK are in Scotland, while 20 are in Wales and 18 are in the South West.

Meanwhile, only five are in the South East and one in London.

Ms Moran is calling for extra ultra-fast broadband support in rural areas of the UK, warning that hundreds of thousands of people are stuck in the digital slow lane.

The Lib Dem leadership hopeful wants the government to prioritise improving broadband in the UK’s hardest-to-reach communities, offering increased subsidies for ultra-fast broadband in rural areas and for business rates relief on broadband infrastructure to be extended by another 15 years.

“Despite repeated government promises, thousands of people across the UK are being left in the digital slow lane,” the MP for Oxford West and Abingdon said.

“Urgent investment is needed in boosting internet speeds in rural areas, alongside extended tax relief on new broadband infrastructure to ensure no household is left behind.

“People in rural areas are being let down by Governments in both Westminster and Holyrood who take their votes for granted.

“Under my leadership, the Liberal Democrats will champion rural communities in every corner of the UK, from the South West to Scotland.”

This is how each constituency ranked:

  1. North Cornwall: 29.1Mbps
  2. St Ives: 30.5Mbps
  3. Camborne and Redruth: 30.9Mbps
  4. Brecon and Radnorshire: 31.0Mbps
  5. Orkney and Shetland: 31.1Mbps
  6. Ross, Skye and Lochaber: 31.4Mbps
  7. Ceredigion: 31.5Mbps
  8. Forest of Dean: 31.6Mbps
  9. Tiverton and Honiton: 31.9Mbps
  10. Truro and Falmouth: 32.1Mbps
  11. Montgomeryshire: 32.2 Mbps
  12. Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross: 32.4Mbps
  13. Carmarthen East and Dinefwr: 32.5Mbps
  14. St Austell and Newquay: 33.1Mbps
  15. Ludlow: 33.1Mbps
  16. Angus: 33.1Mbps
  17. Penistone and Stocksbridge: 33.4Mbps
  18. Dumfriesshire, Clydesdale and Tweeddale: 33.5Mbps
  19. Torridge and West Devon: 34.0Mbps
  20. Central Devon: 34.0Mbps
  21. Dwyfor Meirionnydd: 34.1Mbps
  22. East Lothian: 34.1Mbps
  23. Argyll and Bute: 34.3Mbps
  24. Dumfries and Galloway: 34.3Mbps
  25. Cities of London and Westminster: 34.4Mbps
  26. West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine: 34.5Mbps
  27. Gordon: 34.5Mbps
  28. Monmouth: 34.6Mbps
  29. South Holland and The Deepings: 34.6Mbps
  30. Moray: 35.0Mbps
  31. Derbyshire Dales: 35.0Mbps
  32. Blaenau Gwent: 35.1Mbps
  33. North Herefordshire: 35.1Mbps
  34. Clacton: 35.1Mbps
  35. Banff and Buchan: 35.1Mbps
  36. Arfon: 35.2Mbps
  37. Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk: 35.2Mbps
  38. Taunton Deane: 35.3Mbps
  39. Mid Norfolk: 35.4Mbps
  40. Stirling: 35.4Mbps
  41. Canterbury: 35.5Mbps
  42. High Peak: 35.5Mbps
  43. North Dorset: 35.6Mbps
  44. Hexham: 35.6Mbps
  45. North Norfolk: 35.7Mbps
  46. Inverness, Nairn, Badenoch and Strathspey: 35.7Mbps
  47. Bishop Auckland: 35.8Mbps
  48. Wells: 35.8Mbps
  49. Ochil and South Perthshire: 35.8Mbps
  50. Shrewsbury and Atcham: 35.9Mbps
  51. Richmond (Yorks): 35.9Mbps
  52. Ynys Mon: 35.9Mbps
  53. Totnes: 36.0Mbps
  54. Aberdeen North: 36.0Mbps
  55. Penrith and The Border: 36.0Mbps
  56. Clwyd South: 36.1Mbps
  57. Yeovil: 36.1Mbps
  58. Boston and Skegness: 36.2Mbps
  59. Berwick-upon-Tweed: 36.3Mbps
  60. Aberdeen South: 36.3Mbps
  61. Clwyd West: 36.4Mbps
  62. West Worcestershire: 36.4Mbps
  63. Hastings and Rye: 36.4Mbps
  64. Scarborough and Whitby: 36.5Mbps
  65. Isle of Wight: 36.6Mbps
  66. North West Norfolk: 36.8Mbps
  67. Na h-Eileanan an Iar: 36.8Mbps
  68. North Devon: 36.8Mbps
  69. Mid Ulster: 36.9Mbps
  70. Congleton: 36.9Mbps
  71. Bexhill and Battle: 37.0Mbps
  72. City of Chester: 37.0Mbps
  73. Harwich and North Essex: 37.1Mbps
  74. Eddisbury: 37.1Mbps
  75. Cynon Valley: 37.1Mbps
  76. Wansbeck: 37.2Mbps
  77. South West Norfolk: 37.2Mbps
  78. Selby and Ainsty: 37.2Mbps
  79. South Down: 37.2Mbps
  80. Newry and Armagh: 37.3Mbps
  81. West Dorset: 37.3Mbps
  82. North East Derbyshire: 37.3Mbps
  83. Workington: 37.4Mbps
  84. Delyn: 37.4Mbps
  85. Preseli Pembrokeshire: 37.6Mbps
  86. Vale of Clwyd: 37.7Mbps
  87. South Dorset: 37.7Mbps
  88. Hemsworth: 37.7Mbps
  89. Alyn and Deeside: 37.7Mbps
  90. Llanelli: 37.8Mbps
  91. Maldon: 37.8Mbps
  92. Wealden: 37.8Mbps
  93. North Ayrshire and Arran: 37.8Mbps
  94. Blyth Valley: 37.8Mbps
  95. Rhondda: 37.9Mbps
  96. Bognor Regis and Littlehampton: 38.0Mbps
  97. East Yorkshire: 38.1Mbps
  98. Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire: 38.2Mbps
  99. Aberconwy: 38.2Mbps
  100. Weston-Super-Mare: 38.2Mbps