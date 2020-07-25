TWO areas of Gwent have among the slowest broadband speeds in the UK, a study has revealed.
House of Commons Library research by Lib Dem MP Layla Moran has revealed that Wales, Scotland, and the south west of England suffer with the highest number of constituencies marred by poor connection speeds.
North Cornwall has the worst average broadband speed at 29.1Mbps, followed by St Ives, and Camborne and Redruth.
Monmouth ranked 28th slowest in the UK, with an average speed of 34.6Mbps, and Blaenau Gwent ranked 32nd, with an average speed of 35.1Mbps.
Overall, 21 of the top 100 slowest connections across the UK are in Scotland, while 20 are in Wales and 18 are in the South West.
Meanwhile, only five are in the South East and one in London.
Ms Moran is calling for extra ultra-fast broadband support in rural areas of the UK, warning that hundreds of thousands of people are stuck in the digital slow lane.
The Lib Dem leadership hopeful wants the government to prioritise improving broadband in the UK’s hardest-to-reach communities, offering increased subsidies for ultra-fast broadband in rural areas and for business rates relief on broadband infrastructure to be extended by another 15 years.
“Despite repeated government promises, thousands of people across the UK are being left in the digital slow lane,” the MP for Oxford West and Abingdon said.
“Urgent investment is needed in boosting internet speeds in rural areas, alongside extended tax relief on new broadband infrastructure to ensure no household is left behind.
“People in rural areas are being let down by Governments in both Westminster and Holyrood who take their votes for granted.
“Under my leadership, the Liberal Democrats will champion rural communities in every corner of the UK, from the South West to Scotland.”
This is how each constituency ranked:
- North Cornwall: 29.1Mbps
- St Ives: 30.5Mbps
- Camborne and Redruth: 30.9Mbps
- Brecon and Radnorshire: 31.0Mbps
- Orkney and Shetland: 31.1Mbps
- Ross, Skye and Lochaber: 31.4Mbps
- Ceredigion: 31.5Mbps
- Forest of Dean: 31.6Mbps
- Tiverton and Honiton: 31.9Mbps
- Truro and Falmouth: 32.1Mbps
- Montgomeryshire: 32.2 Mbps
- Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross: 32.4Mbps
- Carmarthen East and Dinefwr: 32.5Mbps
- St Austell and Newquay: 33.1Mbps
- Ludlow: 33.1Mbps
- Angus: 33.1Mbps
- Penistone and Stocksbridge: 33.4Mbps
- Dumfriesshire, Clydesdale and Tweeddale: 33.5Mbps
- Torridge and West Devon: 34.0Mbps
- Central Devon: 34.0Mbps
- Dwyfor Meirionnydd: 34.1Mbps
- East Lothian: 34.1Mbps
- Argyll and Bute: 34.3Mbps
- Dumfries and Galloway: 34.3Mbps
- Cities of London and Westminster: 34.4Mbps
- West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine: 34.5Mbps
- Gordon: 34.5Mbps
- Monmouth: 34.6Mbps
- South Holland and The Deepings: 34.6Mbps
- Moray: 35.0Mbps
- Derbyshire Dales: 35.0Mbps
- Blaenau Gwent: 35.1Mbps
- North Herefordshire: 35.1Mbps
- Clacton: 35.1Mbps
- Banff and Buchan: 35.1Mbps
- Arfon: 35.2Mbps
- Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk: 35.2Mbps
- Taunton Deane: 35.3Mbps
- Mid Norfolk: 35.4Mbps
- Stirling: 35.4Mbps
- Canterbury: 35.5Mbps
- High Peak: 35.5Mbps
- North Dorset: 35.6Mbps
- Hexham: 35.6Mbps
- North Norfolk: 35.7Mbps
- Inverness, Nairn, Badenoch and Strathspey: 35.7Mbps
- Bishop Auckland: 35.8Mbps
- Wells: 35.8Mbps
- Ochil and South Perthshire: 35.8Mbps
- Shrewsbury and Atcham: 35.9Mbps
- Richmond (Yorks): 35.9Mbps
- Ynys Mon: 35.9Mbps
- Totnes: 36.0Mbps
- Aberdeen North: 36.0Mbps
- Penrith and The Border: 36.0Mbps
- Clwyd South: 36.1Mbps
- Yeovil: 36.1Mbps
- Boston and Skegness: 36.2Mbps
- Berwick-upon-Tweed: 36.3Mbps
- Aberdeen South: 36.3Mbps
- Clwyd West: 36.4Mbps
- West Worcestershire: 36.4Mbps
- Hastings and Rye: 36.4Mbps
- Scarborough and Whitby: 36.5Mbps
- Isle of Wight: 36.6Mbps
- North West Norfolk: 36.8Mbps
- Na h-Eileanan an Iar: 36.8Mbps
- North Devon: 36.8Mbps
- Mid Ulster: 36.9Mbps
- Congleton: 36.9Mbps
- Bexhill and Battle: 37.0Mbps
- City of Chester: 37.0Mbps
- Harwich and North Essex: 37.1Mbps
- Eddisbury: 37.1Mbps
- Cynon Valley: 37.1Mbps
- Wansbeck: 37.2Mbps
- South West Norfolk: 37.2Mbps
- Selby and Ainsty: 37.2Mbps
- South Down: 37.2Mbps
- Newry and Armagh: 37.3Mbps
- West Dorset: 37.3Mbps
- North East Derbyshire: 37.3Mbps
- Workington: 37.4Mbps
- Delyn: 37.4Mbps
- Preseli Pembrokeshire: 37.6Mbps
- Vale of Clwyd: 37.7Mbps
- South Dorset: 37.7Mbps
- Hemsworth: 37.7Mbps
- Alyn and Deeside: 37.7Mbps
- Llanelli: 37.8Mbps
- Maldon: 37.8Mbps
- Wealden: 37.8Mbps
- North Ayrshire and Arran: 37.8Mbps
- Blyth Valley: 37.8Mbps
- Rhondda: 37.9Mbps
- Bognor Regis and Littlehampton: 38.0Mbps
- East Yorkshire: 38.1Mbps
- Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire: 38.2Mbps
- Aberconwy: 38.2Mbps
- Weston-Super-Mare: 38.2Mbps
