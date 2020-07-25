THE theme of the summer weather so far in Gwent has been 'unsettled' - and that is set to continue for the rest of July and into August, according to the Met Office.
After a wet morning, punctuated if we are lucky by rare sunny spells, this afternoon should settled down as dry but overcast.
Sunny spells and showers are set to predominate tomorrow, but Monday looks set to be soggy, with a more than 60 per cent chance of rain through much of day in Newport and other parts.
The good news is that for the rest of the week, as the Met Office forecast stands, it is set to be largely dry, with some good sunny spells - and Friday July 31 is currently set to be a lovely summer day, with plenty of sunshine and temperatures reaching 23C.
Until then though, temperatures across Gwent look set to struggle to reach 20C, and from next weekend and into August, more rain is likely, and temperatures are set to remain in the late teens to early 20C.