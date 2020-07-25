MORE than half of the £1.2 billion funding the UK Government announced earlier this week as being extra for Wales to help recovery from the coronavirus crisis, is not 'new' money, says the Welsh Government's finance minister.

The Treasury announced on Thursday that Wales is being provided with an 'unprecedented' guarantee of a minimum of £1.2bn in extra funding.

But Rebecca Evans said that "only a proportion" of it is new money - and she has described as a 'missed opportunity' a refusal by the Treasury to allow the Welsh Government to use a greater share of its financial reserves to help the recovery in Wales.

Ms Evans took part yesterday in a meeting with Chief Secretary to the Treasury Stephen Barclay, Scottish finance minister Kate Forbes and Northern Irish finance minister Conor Murphy, discuss arrangements for the forthcoming comprehensive spending review.

The Welsh Government welcomed the certainty provided by the UK Government’s announcement of £1.2bn for Wales - but it insists that more than half of the funding (£675m) relates to spending on personal protective equipment, or PPE, and winter pressures funding, which has already been announced.

At the meeting, the Treasury did not agree the Welsh Government’s request to access a greater share of the Welsh Reserve this year, along with other budget flexibilities, to help relieve spending pressures.

The Welsh Reserve is a savings pot which the Welsh Government builds up and can draw on to boost its budget in emergencies.

Ms Evans said she welcomes the certainty that the £1.2bn announcement brings, as it means she knows what the Welsh Government we can expect for the remainder of this year to deal with coronavirus, ahead of any funding announcements in England.

"I am pleased the UK Government has listened to and acted on my calls for certainty and clarity," she said.

“But let’s be clear, only a proportion of this is genuinely new money. It’s a far cry from what Wales will need to reverse the long term damage caused by the pandemic.

“This was also a missed opportunity for the Treasury to give us the much-needed budget flexibilities which will allow us to manage some of the coronavirus pressures by ourselves, within our own budgets.”