THERE have now been no confirmed deaths in Gwent due to coronavirus for two weeks - but three new cases have been confirmed today.
The number of coronavirus deaths in the area remains at 275, according to Public Health Wales (PHW) figures.
Three new cases of coronavirus have been reported in Gwent today - two in Blaenau Gwent and one in Monmouthshire.
This takes the overall total of cases across Gwent to 2,730.
Across Wales, 30 new cases of coronavirus have been reported since yesterday, taking the total to 17,105.
No deaths have been reported since yesterday, and the total remains 1,548.
But both the number of deaths and cases are known to be higher. PHW counts only laboratory-confirmed cases. The Office for National Statistics includes deaths where coronavirus is listed on the death certificate.
Newport continues to have the highest rate of cases per 100,000 population at 567.6.
Merthyr Tydfil (956.5) has the highest rate in Wales.