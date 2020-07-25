THE effect of coronavirus and the restrictions that have come with it on cancer treatment in Gwent and the rest of Wales, are laid bare in the latest waiting times figures.
Though more patients were referred into Wales’s single cancer pathway during May, compared to April when coronavirus was at its height, fewer were treated.
Just over 7,000 people were referred into the pathway in May, compared to fewer than 5,000 the previous month.
But while in April 1,240 of them began treatment, only 925 did so in May.
Coronavirus restrictions and staffing issues in hospitals have hampered the provision of cancer services, particularly testing, and concerns have been raised by experts and cancer charities and support groups that delays will cost lives and make treatments more complex.
In January and February, before the consequences of coronavirus began to be felt in Wales, 13,753 and 12,452 people respectively were referred.
Figures for Aneurin Bevan University Health Board show that in January 2,659 people with suspected cancer were referred and 315 were treated.
By April, referrals had fallen to 972, with 203 treatments begun.
And although referrals rose to 1,432 in May, just 188 treatments were started.
It is a picture replicated across health boards in Wales and one that NHS bosses are striving to alter.