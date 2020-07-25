A SELF-funded Newport County AFC supporters group tackling divisions in society has won the backing of a Senedd Member.

Exiles Together are dedicated to improving community cohesion through the power of sport.

Jalal Goni, founded the group two years ago. It now boasts around 30 volunteers and has been delivering a series of sports-related activities and events to the city’s diverse community.

Mainly operating in Maindee and Pillgwenlly, the organisation has up to now been completely self-funded and worked directly with Newport County AFC themselves.

The group have already had a busy year, reaching out to many by delivering food parcels and clothes to the families most effected by Covid-19.

They are now developing an exciting plan for 2021, which include events such as a football Newport Community Cohesion Cup and activities to help children in the area with their education.

Mr Goni said: “Our aim is to bridge the gap between the black and minority ethnic (BAME) communities and Newport County AFC through the promotion of equality and cohesion primarily through football.

“We have worked closely with Norman Parselle at County in the Community and local politicians, such as John (Griffiths), to provide a range of activities in working with local youth groups, charities, and mosques.”

Newport East Senedd Member, John Griffiths,has voiced his support for the work being done by Exiles Together.

He said: “ In these difficult times, it’s great to see people coming together of all ages and backgrounds to support one another.

"Like Jalal and many across our city, I am a big football fan and I am looking forward to being able to return to Rodney Parade in the future. .

"Football can be a great way of bringing people together and as the Exiles Together are showing, it can bring about positive community cohesion.”

Since the meeting, Mr Griffiths has contacted GAVO (Gwent Association of Voluntary Organisations) and Newport City Council to help Exiles Together secure funding opportunities for the group to help deliver some of their ideas for the future.