A 27-YEAR-OLD man from Ebbw Vale has admitted scrawling racist profanities on the wall of a healthcare service after downing four cans of beer and half a bottle of vodka.

Kevin Michael Phipps, of Tabernacle Court, appeared at Newport Magistrates Court on Friday, where he admitted carrying out racially or religiously-aggravated criminal damage at ND Care and Support in Somerset Street, Abertillery, on Monday, June 15.

He also pleaded guilty to causing racially or religiously-aggravated harassment, alarm or distress through words or writing.

The court heard the graffiti read "Free Tommy, f*** BLM. EDL." He also drew what the court believed to be a swastika on the wall of the premises.

"Free Tommy" is believed to refer to the founder of the far-right movement the English Defence League Tommy Robinson - real name Stephen Yaxley-Lennon - who spent nine weeks in prison last year for contempt of court. He was released in September 2019.

READ MORE:

The court heard staff at ND Care and Support discovered the vandalism when they turned up for work at 9am on Tuesday, June 16. After obtaining a CCTV recording of the incident, which happened at around 7pm, they forwarded it to the police.

Care staff cleaned the graffiti from the building themselves, and did not request any money for the damage.

Odette Flower, branch manager, said: "We do not want that on our wall or anywhere else in society."

Frank Whittle, representing Phipps, told the court the defendant “doesn’t understand racism and feels everyone should be treated equally.”

“He says he doesn’t harbour racist views and he feels like an idiot,” Mr Whittle added.

The case has been adjourned while a pre-sentence report is put together. Phipps was granted unconditional bail and will return for sentence on Tuesday, August 18.