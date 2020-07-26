Schools have broken up for the summer and pupils across Gwent have been thanking teachers for their help and support over what has been a rather trying year for everyone.

Here are just a selection of thank you messages sent in to the Argus to share with teachers.

Jasmine Paffey, of Newport, said her son Lukas, aged seven, wanted to thank Ben Powell, Laura Foley and Richard Drew, of Ysgol Bryn Derw, in Newport, which is a specialist autism school. She said: "Words cannot express how grateful as a family for all of the staff who have helped support Lukas, who has autism, cope with the demands of Covid-19 lockdown in a keyworker family." She sent in a picture of Lukas wearing her scrubs and also the front cover of the thank you book the family made full of photos for Ben, who was named New Teacher of the Year at this year's South Wales Argus Schools and Education Awards.

Immogen, 11, and Oliver Jay, seven, of Newport, are pupils of St Gabriels RC School in the city. The Year 6 and Year 2 pupils said thank you for the 'brilliant support during lockdown' to their teachers. Their mum Carys Jamee sent in the picture.

Charlie Eley, 11, from Pontypool, has just left Cwmffrwdoer Primary School, in Waunddu, Pontnewynydd. He said to his teacher Mr Wharton: "Thank you for making Year 6 so much fun and turning the last day of school in Leavers Fest. All the children had an amazing day."

Tina Scarpato, of Newport, sent in this picture of Theo, seven, and Francesco, five, who are pupils at St Michaels RC Primary School in the city. Their teachers for Year 2 and Reception were Mrs Jones/Mrs Copeland. They said: "Thank you for bringing out the best in us and supporting us and keeping us motivated during this uncertain time."