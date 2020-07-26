When Nick Cann suffered a stroke in 2013, he was left with severe aphasia, a complex communication and language disorder. Since then, he has campaigned tirelessly to raise awareness – and thousands of pounds – for a charity helping stroke survivors. NICHOLAS THOMAS reports.

NICK Cann was lecturing to a group of university students in Northampton in 2013 when his life changed dramatically.

Mr Cann, who was then the chief executive of the Institute of Financial Planning, suffered a massive stroke, collapsed, and was rushed to hospital.

His stroke left Mr Cann with a weakened right side, a loss of speech, and feeling “depressed, fatigued, and emotional”.

“Initially, I couldn’t even say or write my name and for a very long time I would confuse the words ‘yes’ and ‘no’”, Mr Cann said. “I started re-learning words and using photos to help me say family and friends’ names.”

Mr Cann set up Project Phoenix to raise money for the Stroke Association.

Before his stroke, speech was a huge part of Mr Cann’s life – not only as an essential part of his work, but also of his spare time, in which he enjoyed performing stand-up comedy.

Diagnosed with severe aphasia, Mr Cann struggled to communicate, but he was determined not to be silenced by the condition.

The father of three, who lives in Monmouthshire, instead decided to push his own boundaries and use the experience of his recovery to help others who had suffered strokes.

The 57-year-old has run, cycled, and wrestled his way towards raising £120,000 for stroke organisations in the Gwent region; and despite his aphasia, Mr Cann continues to speak at events across the UK to raise awareness of stroke.

Born in Bassaleg, Mr Cann attended Rougemont School before boarding at Colston’s School in Bristol. A high-flying career in finance took Mr Cann first into investment banking, in London, then into financial planning and a role which took him around the globe.

That all changed with his stroke in 2013, but Mr Cann has since taken to his charitable work with the same determination and success that drove his previous career.

Highlights include a London to Paris bike ride in 2014, which raised £25,000 for the charity; and a 108-mile cycle from Cardiff to Tenby, raising a further £7,000 for the cause.

In addition to his own fundraising work, Mr Cann has invested years of dedication into improving the support network in South East Wales for people who have suffered stroke and experience problems with speech and communication.

Nick Cann recovered from his stroke in 2013 and has raised £57,000 with his project.

With the charity Stroke Association, he set up the Phoenix Project, hosting a series of ‘aphasia cafes’ for stroke survivors to meet and support each other with confidence.

“I set up Phoenix Project as support was so poor in [Monmouthshire],” Mr Cann said. “[We] ran cafes in Abergavenny, Monmouth, and Chepstow [for] 30 people with aphasia.”

According to the Stroke Association, aphasia affects everyone differently, and no two people will have the same communication difficulties.

Mr Cann said he struggled with numbers and prepositions, as well as his ability to write.

Nick Cann with his family

By joining together with other stroke survivors over “coffee, biscuits, and conversations”, Mr Cann said the aphasia cafes helped people’s recovery journeys, with the clear message: “You can do it”.

Mr Cann is also a keen member of Cwmbran’s Strike a Chord choir, which is made up of stroke survivors who use music as a method of recovering their physical and mental health.

Unfortunately, the coronavirus pandemic has disrupted face-to-face support for the members of these aphasia cafes, but Mr Cann has continued his work supporting other stroke survivors, helping develop a new digital tool for people with aphasia who might be cut off, technologically-speaking, during the lockdown.

For his unrelenting charity work, which has to date raised more than £120,000 as well as helping dozens of stroke survivors in the Gwent region, Mr Cann was awarded a British Empire Medal by The Queen in the New Year Honours this year.

But the 57-year-old is determined not to rest on his laurels.

Mr Cann wanted to improve the support network for stroke survivors

“Now, I am a full-time ambassador for stroke and will continue to raise awareness of this terrible, life-threatening condition that affects so many,” he said. “The support I receive from Stroke Association Wales gives me confidence, positivity, motivation, and keeps me strong, proud, and smiling.”

Mr Cann’s daughter, Jemma Francis, added: “My father has always been a huge source of inspiration for all three of his children.

“I am incredibly proud of how far he has come since we first saw him in the hospital after his stroke. He is my hero and I am delighted that his grit and determination is being celebrated.”

According to the Stroke Association, many people think strokes are suffered only by older people, but Mr Cann – who was 50 when he had his stroke – said younger people mustn’t ignore what can be a serious, possibly life-threatening medical condition for anyone at any age.

Nick Cann

“Stroke isn’t just for older people,” Mr Cann said. “It happens in babies, teenagers and at any age and impacts people whilst in work as sometimes you can’t return.”

He added: “The not-so-obvious signs are high blood pressure, atrial fibrillation (irregular heartbeats) and high cholesterol.

“[We] need to raise awareness and get checked [for those conditions].”

Diabetes may also increase the risk of having a stroke.