RENOVATING a kitchen can come with a hefty price tag - but this Pontypool family did it for just £150.

Chloe Evans and partner Rhys Roach splashed out on renovating their new home in Talywain in 2018, but the budget didn’t cover the kitchen.

The pair have two sons - Cori, six, and Coby, two - and with a growing family wanted a brand new kitchen, but didn’t have the cash to get the builders in.

Instead, they have remarkably upcycled their kitchen during lockdown with the help of Instagram, and some bargain buys - and it only took them four days.

“I lived in a run-down kitchen for two years, why I didn’t upcycle sooner is beyond me, but I’m so glad I’ve done it now,” Ms Evans said.

(The kitchen before its four-day lockdown makeover in June)

“During lockdown I was really bored being at home with the kids while Rhys was out working, and so I decided to order some stuff and crack on.

“Through my Instagram account (@number72x) it was quite easy to source some things.

“I purchased my peel and stick floor tiles from Create Your Own World UK, and they were £90.

(Chloe, Rhys, Cori and Coby)

“My mother-in-law gave me the wood paint for the cupboard fronts, which was Valspar V700.

“For the tiles I used white tile paint, which was £20, and then I bought a textured granite spray for £5 from Fat Buddha, and sprayed that on top of the white paint to give it a textured look.

“I purchased the black thin handles from Woodside products and they were 75p each.

“The peel and stick floor tiles were so easy to apply, my partner and I did them in an evening whilst the kids were in bed. We just cut to size and stuck them down.”

Ms Evans says she is delighted the kitchen now fits in with the rest of her brand new home.

“The inspiration came from the rest of my house as the whole house is monochrome with a splash of colour in some places, so the wood and orange kitchen (as it was before) didn’t really suit my style,” she added.

“I am so pleased with the final result and now love coming in here again.”