QUARANTINE has been reintroduced for travellers returning to Wales from Spain, as part of a UK response to rising number six of coronavirus cases there.
People returning from Spain should now quarantine for 14 days.
The measure became effective in Wales from midnight after health minister Vaughan Gething took part in a four nations ministerial call yesterday to discuss the situation.
It now applies to the whole of the UK.
The decision comes in light of a spike in coronavirus cases in Spain. More than 900 new cases were reported there on Friday, and officials fear a second wave may be imminent.
The Foreign Office is currently advising against all but essential travel to mainland Spain.
The quarantine measures also apply to people travelling home from Majorca, Ibiza and other Balearic Islands, and from the Canary Islands.
The reintroduction of the measure has angered countless thousands of holidaymakers either already in Spain, or due to fly out.
Airlines and travel firms are also concerned that the measure will further damage sectors already struggling due to the coronavirus pandemic and harm the fragile resumption of flights and overseas holidays.
