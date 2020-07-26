WHO doesn't love a cosy pub - and there are plenty here in Gwent. Take a look at our South Wales Argus archive photographs of pubs across the region.

The White Hart, Tredegar Street, Newport

The New Inn, Langstone

The Hornblower in Commercial Street, Newport

The Potters Arms in Newport

The Trout Vaults next to Newport Market

The Six Bells on Stow Hill, Newport

Having a drink in the Castle Inn, Ebbw Vale, in 1988

Inside the Rock & Fountain in Penhow in 1994

There's plenty of character inside the Ruperra Arms in Bassaleg. Picture taken in 1994

Four-legged friends given a welcome at the Millers Arms in Mathern in 1994

Looking cosy in The Rock, near Blackwood, in 1994

This is the interior of the Windsor Castle in Newport in 1994

The Two Brewers in Bulwark, Chepstow, in 1994

Outside the Rhiwderin in 1994

Outside the Ruperra Arms pub, Bassaleg, in 1994