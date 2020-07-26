WHO doesn't love a cosy pub - and there are plenty here in Gwent. Take a look at our South Wales Argus archive photographs of pubs across the region.
The White Hart, Tredegar Street, Newport
The New Inn, Langstone
The Hornblower in Commercial Street, Newport
The Potters Arms in Newport
The Trout Vaults next to Newport Market
The Six Bells on Stow Hill, Newport
Having a drink in the Castle Inn, Ebbw Vale, in 1988
Inside the Rock & Fountain in Penhow in 1994
There's plenty of character inside the Ruperra Arms in Bassaleg. Picture taken in 1994
Four-legged friends given a welcome at the Millers Arms in Mathern in 1994
Looking cosy in The Rock, near Blackwood, in 1994
This is the interior of the Windsor Castle in Newport in 1994
The Two Brewers in Bulwark, Chepstow, in 1994
Outside the Rhiwderin in 1994
Outside the Ruperra Arms pub, Bassaleg, in 1994