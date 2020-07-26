DO you recognise this Grade II-listed building in the heart of Newport? Share your memories of this beautiful building at https://www.southwalesargus.co.uk/my/ccn/questionnaire/Fg3Rkovu/
How it looked in days past
How it looks today
MORE NEWS:
- Newport paedophile sent sexual messages to 'girl' aged 12
- Coronavirus restrictions lifted further in Wales from Monday
- Pride in Pill work through lockdown to clear 120 bags of litter from Monkey Island
Last week's photograph was, indeed, Frankie Lodge singing in front of Newport's Chartist Mural.
Here's what you had to say:
This is the subway in John Frost Square by Iceland. Loved listening to Frankie sing back in the day, also known him to sing down Duffryn, God rest his soul.
Louise Williams, Newport
I remember Frankie Lodge, he was well known in Newport.
Richard Garner, Newport
Frankie use to sing Sunday morning outside my house at Halstead Street and near John Frost Square in the tunnel.
Jane Gould, Bassaleg
Then shows Frankie Lodge in front of the ill-fated Chartist Mural, behind Littlewoods. Now shows part of Friars Walk shopping arcade which has replaced the Capitol car park, old bus station, Littlewoods and Iceland. John Frost Square has been realigned.
Mary Walker, Newport