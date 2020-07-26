SOUTH Wales Argus Camera Club members have captured fantastic images across Gwent this week, as this selection demonstrates. Birds, sunset and sunrise proliferate in this small selection, but there are plenty of other fantastic pictures to enjoy by visiting on Facebook. More than 3,500 people are signed up as Camera Club members. Why not join them?

South Wales Argus:

An afternoon walk in Beechwood Park on a beautiful afternoon in Newport. Picture: Chris Lucas

South Wales Argus:

Sunset over the Prince of Wales Bridge. Picture: Larry Wilkie

MORE NEWS:

South Wales Argus:

Sunrise over Caerleon. Picture: Mark Condick

South Wales Argus:

A duck on a log at Cwmbran Pond. Picture: Alan Phillips

South Wales Argus:

These two were spotted by Roslynne Eaton at Cwmbran Lake

South Wales Argus:

A quiet stretch of the Monmouthshire and Brecon Canal. Picture: Pete Murc