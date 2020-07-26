THERE have now been no confirmed deaths in Gwent due to coronavirus for fifteen days in a row - no new cases have been confirmed today either.
The number of coronavirus deaths in the area remains at 275, according to Public Health Wales (PHW) figures.
There have not been any additional confirmed cases reported by PHW across Gwent in the last 24 hours.
This means the cumulative total number of cases still stands at 2,730.
Across Wales, 22 new cases of coronavirus have been reported since yesterday, taking the total to 17,125.
There has been one more death from the virus in Wales, meaning the total death toll is now 1,549.
But both the number of deaths and cases are known to be higher. PHW counts only laboratory-confirmed cases. The Office for National Statistics includes deaths where coronavirus is listed on the death certificate.
Newport continues to have Gwent's highest rate of cases per 100,000 population at 567.6.
Merthyr Tydfil (956.5) has the highest rate in Wales.