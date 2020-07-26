NEWPORT has been the second fastest growing urban area in Wales in terms of population during the past three decades, and the fastest since 2015, according to Welsh Government figures.

Since 1991, the city’s population has risen by more than 19,000, to an estimated 154,674 by mid-2019, an increase of just over 14 per cent.

Only Cardiff (up 23.5 per cent to 366,093) boasts a greater population increase during the same period.

By contrast, the population of Swansea grew 7.5 per cent, and Wrexham’s by 9.5 per cent.

The council-area population figures also show that the number of people living in Monmouthshire rose by more than 14,000 (almost 18 per cent) during 1991-2019, while in neighbouring Blaenau Gwent there was a fall of 3.8 per cent.

Blaenau Gwent is the only council area in Wales to have recorded a fall in population across that period, though others - most notably the neighbouring post-industrial areas of Merthyr Tydfil, Rhondda Cynon Taf, Caerphilly and Torfaen - saw shorter term reductions during the 1990s which were subsequently reversed.

Blaenau Gwent’s population fell from 72,666 in 1991 to 70,000 in 2001, mainly due to a combination of younger people moving away in search of better job prospects, and a legacy of ill health among former miners and those who worked in other heavy industries, which resulted in a higher death rate.

In more recent times however, the population decline in Blaenau Gwent has been reversed. Though it remains below the 1991 level, since 2015 the population has grown by 0.5 per cent, to an estimated 69,862 by the middle of last year.

Neighbouring Merthyr Tydfil’s population fell more quickly in the 1990s but its overall decline was well in reverse by 2011. Its population topped the 1991 level by 2016 and has gradually increased annually since then.

Newport tops the population growth chart among urban areas in Wales since 2015, up 4.5 per cent (Cardiff 2.6 per cent, Swansea 1.9 per cent).

Since 1991 the population has grown in Torfaen by 3.3 per cent (to almost 94,000), and in Caerphilly by 6.1 per cent (to a little above 181,000), despite those aforementioned decreases in the early 1990s.

The population of Wales has grown by 9.7 per cent - to more than 3,150,000 - since 1991, and by 1.7 per cent in the past five years.