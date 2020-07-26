A NEWPORT politician has called on the Welsh Government to urgently review the guidance which prevents local authorities from evicting unauthorised encampments during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Current guidance states that local authorities should not evict unauthorised encampments, unless there are immediate and substantial risks to public safety arising from continued occupation.
In response to serious concerns raised by local residents over the illegal encampment at Sandpiper Park in Duffryn, Jayne Bryant MS called for an urgent meeting with the minister responsible at Welsh Government, Jane Hutt, alongside Newport City Council’s leader, Cllr Jane Mudd.
Jayne Bryant, MS for Newport West, said: “While I fully support the practical reasons behind limiting evictions during a pandemic, the law as it currently stands is restricting local authorities from being able to enforce illegal gypsy and traveller sites effectively. It’s frustrating for all involved.
“In my meeting with the minister, Jane Hutt, I raised residents’ serious concerns and reports of anti-social behaviour and called for the Minister to urgently review the guidance which prevents local authorities from evicting during the pandemic. The Minister has agreed to my request to review the guidance and it will be carried out by an expert panel.
“I’ve also requested an urgent meeting with Gwent Police to discuss better community cohesion. I will continue to work with the Welsh Government, Newport City Council and Gwent Police and I will do my best to keep residents informed of developments.”
Any residents who are concerned or witness any illegal activity should report it straightaway to the police by calling 101 or more serious crimes to 999.