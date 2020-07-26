FOUR people in Bargoed are celebrating after winning £1,000 each thanks to their lucky postcode.
The Gilfach Street neighbours netted the windfall when CF81 8LR was announced as a Daily Prize winner with People’s Postcode Lottery on Thursday, July 23.
People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Danyl Johnson sent his well-wishes to the winners.
He said: “What a great surprise for our winners.
"Congratulations to them, I hope they treat themselves with their winnings.”
A minimum of 32 per cent of ticket sales goes directly to charities and players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised more than £500 million to date for thousands of good causes in Britain and beyond.
This draw was promoted by Save the Children, which has received over £10.1 million in funding from the players of People’s Postcode Lottery. Save the Children connects parents, teachers, and childcare experts to build a brighter future for children across the UK. It works to give children the support they need from the very start of life.
Many good causes close to the winners have also benefitted from players’ support, and local charities can next apply for funding in August.
For more information on People’s Postcode Lottery, visit postcodelottery.co.uk or Facebook and Twitter.