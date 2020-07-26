TRAVEL firms have started cancelling trips to Spain following the sudden change in the quarantine rules.

Companies have been forced to react to ensure their customers do not lose travel insurance.

But some firms say they will continue operating flights and holidays to areas in the country that have not been heavily affected by Covid-19.

TUI reacted by cancelling all holidays to mainland Spain for two weeks.

The firm said all those going to the Balearic and Canary Islands could still travel as planned from Monday, although flights before then are cancelled.

A spokesman said: “Due to travel advice change against all but essential travel to mainland Spain TUI UK have taken the decision to cancel all holidays to mainland Spain up to and including Sunday 9th August 2020.

“We know how much our customers look forward to their holiday abroad and some will be able to accommodate the new quarantine restrictions, therefore all those that wish to travel to the Balearic Islands and Canary Islands will be able to travel as planned from Monday 27th July.

“Customers due to travel to all areas of Spain between 27th July and Sunday 9th August will be able to cancel or amend holidays and will be able to receive a full refund or the option to rebook their holiday with a booking incentive.”

It also said holidaymakers currently in the country should continue with their holiday.

Meanwhile, Jet 2 has advised customers to arrive for their flights as normal and will continue to operate its scheduled programme with flights to and from mainland Spain, the Balearic Islands and the Canary Islands.

A statement read: “We are still operating flights and holidays to four destinations in mainland Spain (Costa de Almeria, Alicante, Malaga and Murcia), which are open and are located away from areas which have been impacted by increased cases of Covid-19.

“In light of the updated advice from the UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO), we are in the process of reviewing options for customers due to travel to these four destinations.

“We are also continuing to operate flights and holidays to our destinations in the Balearic Islands and the Canary Islands as scheduled.

“Because the FCO travel advice to these destinations remains unchanged, our usual terms and conditions apply. As always, we advise customers to purchase appropriate travel insurance before travelling.”