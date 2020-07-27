Here are more babies recently born in Gwent.

Hallie Manley was born on June 3 at Nevill Hall Hospital, Abergavenny, weighing 7lb 2oz. Her parents are Charley Brittan and Ian Manley, of New Inn, and she has a big sister Darcey Jude, five.

Rishi Andrew Pati arrived at Nevill Hall Hospital, Abergavenny, on April 8. He weighed 8lbs 3oz. His parents are Pyppa and Subrata Pati, of Abergavenny. His siblings are Aiyana (12) and Harvey (11). Mum Pyppa said: "It was certainly an extraordinary and challenging time to have a baby, yet he is a reminder that there is always love and light even in the darkest of times."

Eleanor Elizabeth Beryl Baugh arrived on June 29 weighing 6lb 13oz at Neville Hall, Abergavenny, following a Caesarean section due to her being breech. She is the first child of Cerys Marie Martin and Caleb Graham Baugh, of Newport.

Here is Beatrix Athena James. She was born at the Royal Gwent Hospital in Newport on June 5 weighing 7lb 7oz. Her parents are Katie and Carwyn James, of Chepstow, and her sibling is Juniper James, aged 22 months.

Ellis James Loxton was born on May 28 at Nevill Hall Hospital, Abergavenny, by Caesarean weighing an impressive 11lb 7oz. His parents are Laura Harris and Steven Loxton, of Ebbw Vale, and his big sister is Lara Loxton, seven. Laura, who is an A&E nurse, had to finish work at 29 weeks due to the Covid-19 outbreak. Laura said: "I arrived at hospital alone and my anxiety was at an all time high but the midwives on the ward were fantastic. After Ellis was born my partner was able to remain with me for 45 minutes after the birth due to restrictions, however the midwives on the ward provided excellent care to Ellis and myself and really made me feel like nothing was too much trouble."

Arlo Carter Davies was born on June 12 at the Royal Gwent Hospital, Newport, weighing 9lb 8oz. Mum and dad are Eve Jones and Gareth Davies, of Newport, and his big sister is Effie Davies, two.

Evie Louise Hill arrived at Nevill Hall Hospital, Abergavenny, on June 28 weighing 7lbs 11oz. She is the first child of Ryan Hill and Sophie Morgan, of Blackwood.

Harley Jax Owen weighed 5lb 13oz when he was born on June 30 at the Royal Gwent Hospital, Newport. He is the first child of Courtney Payne and Lewis Owen, of Newport. Courtney said: "After nearly two long days in labour, Harley was delivered by forceps by the amazing staff at Royal Gwent Hospital. Big shout out to the midwives, anaesthetic team and doctors for helping with his safe arrival."

Isla Rose Paul was born on July 2 at the Royal Gwent Hospital, Newport, weighing 7lbs 2oz. She is the first child of Amy Withers and Ryan Paul, of Caerleon, Newport. Amy was in labour for 36 hours before Isla was born unassisted. Amy said: "We can't thank wonderful midwife Donna enough for bringing our little angel into the world."