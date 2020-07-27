A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

GARETH ABRAMCZYK, 38, of Pennard Close, Newport, was fined £660 for speeding at 90mph in a 50mph zone on the A48 Southern Distributor Road.

He was also ordered to pay a £66 surcharge and £85 costs and his licence was endorsed with six points.

JASMINE ELIZABETH GILLESPIE, 59, of Brook Crescent, Monmouth, was fined £262 for speeding at 69mph in a 50mph zone on the A4042 in Pontypool.

She was also ordered to pay a £32 surcharge and £85 costs and her licence was endorsed with five points.

MORE NEWS

GARETH DAVID WILLIAMS, 38, of Ty Clyd Close, Govilon, Monmouthshire, was fined £206 for speeding at 62 mph in a 50mph zone on the A4042 in Pontypool.

He was also ordered to pay a £32 surcharge and £85 costs and his licence was endorsed with three points.

RICHARD KENNETH BIRT, 53, of Fernhill Terrace, Phillipstown, Caerphilly, was fined £300 for speeding at 37mph in a 30mph zone on the A4048 at Argoed, near Blackwood.

He was also ordered to pay a £32 surcharge and £85 costs and his licence was endorsed with three points.

ANDREW COLLIER, 57, of Ringwood Hill, Newport, was fined £153 for speeding at 40mph in a 30mph zone on the B4245 Magor Road, Langstone.

He was also ordered to pay a £32 surcharge and £85 costs and his licence was endorsed with three points.

IEUAN DAVIES, 29, of Pen y Crug, Rassau, Ebbw Vale, was fined £220 for speeding at 37mph in a 30mph zone in Gilwern, Monmouthshire.

He was also ordered to pay a £32 surcharge and £85 costs and his licence was endorsed with three points.

LAURA MORGAN, 35, of Hillcrest, New Inn, Pontypool, was fined £323 for speeding at 41mph in a 30mph zone on Pant Road, Newbridge.

She was also ordered to pay a £32 surcharge and £85 costs and her licence was endorsed with four points.

GARETH O’CONNELL, 45, of Alexandra Terrace, Six Bells, Abertillery, was fined £200 for speeding at 46mph in a 30mph zone on Pant Road, Newbridge.

He was also ordered to pay a £32 surcharge and £85 costs and his licence was endorsed with five points.