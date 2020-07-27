THE LOCKDOWN in Wales has today been eased further as a host of trades in the hospitality industry can reopen.

The following businesses can now open:

- Beauty salons (including nail bars and tanning shops). Facial treatments are not advised.

- Spas can also re-open, but only for beauty treatments and not for saunas or pools.

- Businesses offering acupunctures, electrolysis and piercing.

- Tattooists – but much like hairdressers, walk-in appointments are not allowed.

- Cinemas

- Museums

- Amusement arcades

- Galleries

- Archives

- The housing market is also allowed to full re-open, which includes viewings of occupies properties

- Camping sites were also allowed to re-open over the weekend

What comes next?

Pubs, cafes and restaurants should be allowed to reopen indoors next Monday, August 3.

This is on the condition that the infection rate remains low.

What is still shut?

- Indoor gyms

- Leisure facilities (indoor)

- Swimming pools

- Theatres

- Music venues

First Minister, Mark Drakeford said: “Thanks to the efforts we have all made to reduce the spread of the virus, we are taking further steps to re-open more of Wales.

“As more places start to reopen, we must get used to some changes to help protect ourselves and the people working in these businesses.

“This may mean having to book ahead or giving our details to the places we are visiting, to help our Test Trace Protect service, in the event there’s an outbreak of coronavirus.

“It’s the responsibility of all of us to follow these new rules so we can keep ourselves and our loved ones safe.

“Coronavirus has not gone away. But if we all work together, we can keep Wales safe.”