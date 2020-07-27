SHOPPERS at Tesco will need to start paying more for home delivery after the supermarket confirmed it will scrap its cheaper slots.

We've put together a round-up of the changes at Tesco, and how it will affect you.

How much more will I have to pay?

Currently - Tesco charges shoppers between £2 and £7 for home delivery, depending on the time of day you choose.

However from August, the supermarket will change its prices to a fixed fee of £4.50 on all of its delivery slots.

Shoppers who usually opt for the cheapest slots, at just £2 each, will be required to pay out an extra £2.50 for their delivery.

But the changes also mean that those who normally selected the prime slots, priced at £7, will make a saving of £3.50 when the new fixed cost comes into effect next month.

The supermarket has also stopped selling its cheap midweek Delivery Saver passes, meaning customers can now only buy the more expensive anytime delivery pass, which is priced at £7.99 per month, for six months.

Tesco has not yet confirmed if or when the midweek pass, priced from £3.49 per month, will return.

What have Tesco said about the changes?

Tesco said that the decision to scrap the cheap slots in favour of a flat rate has been made due to demand for slots being high at all times throughout the week.

A spokesperson said: “Demand for slots remains extremely high at all times of the week, so we are moving to a simpler pricing structure with a flat rate that better reflects the cost of picking, packing and delivering orders.

“This structure is fairer and means no customers will have to pay the highest slot price as a result of demand.

“Customers who have signed up for our Delivery Saver subscription service will continue to benefit from free delivery and collections as part of their plan.”

There is still a minimum spend of £25 on all online Tesco orders, and shoppers are limited to a maximum of 95 items each for deliveries.