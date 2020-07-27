NORMALITY appears to be returning - rain continues to lash down on south Wales at the height of summer.
It is going to be a wet and windy day, with heavy rain set to pour across Gwent.
Up to 8mm of rainfall per hour is expected in Newport, Cwmbran, Blaenau Gwent and Monmouthshire.
And it means that driving conditions are already very poor.
Indeed Traffic Wales are warning of congestion across the M4 this morning as motorists slow to remain safe on the roads.
These are the scenes across the M4 this morning
- Cleppa Park
(Picture: Traffic Camera Wales)
- Tredegar Park
(Picture; Traffic Camera Wales.)
- Pound Hill
(Picture: Traffic Camera Wales.)
- Bassaleg
(Picture: Traffic Camera Wales)
- Allt-yr-yn
(Picture: Traffic Camera Wales.)
- Malpas Straight
(Picture: Traffic Camera Wales.)
The forecast for the rest of the week (Met Office)
Today:
It will be a wet and windy day with heavy rain slowly moving northeastwards through the morning. Scattered locally heavy showers will develop behind the rain before easing towards evening. Feeling cool in the rain. Maximum Temperature 20 °C.
Tonight:
After a largely dry but windy evening the odd shower will develop during the early hours. Staying cool in the breeze. Minimum Temperature 8 °C.
Tuesday:
Tuesday will be mostly dry but cloudy at times, though with a few showers possible. Sunny spells will develop towards evening. Maximum Temperature 19 °C.
Outlook for Wednesday to Friday:
The next few days will be largely dry with sunny spells, though Thursday may see some heavy rain across northern parts with brisk winds. Turning warmer towards Friday.
Last Updated:
