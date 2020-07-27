THIEVES used a bar to force locks off outbuildings in Monkswood, Monmouthshire, overnight between Friday, July 24, and the following morning and stole an industrial pressure washer, two mowers and two containers of red diesel.
Tractors in the barn were also entered.
Information can be reported to police on 101 or via contact@gwent.pnn.police.uk quoting incident number 85 25/07/20 – NICHE 2*265470.
Information can also be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via crimestoppers-uk.org
