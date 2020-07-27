GWENT will bask in "toasty temperatures" at the end of the week, despite heavy rain forecast for today.
Up to 8mm per hour of rainfall is set to lash Newport, Cwmbran, Blaenau Gwent and Monmouthshire up until 12pm today.
And while the rain clouds will depart, it will still be cloudy and overcast for the duration of the day.
Tuesday and Wednesday will remain consistently cloudy, with a few spells of sunshine.
But a "plume of tropical air" is set to arrive in time for Thursday and Friday, says BBC meteorologist Derek Brockway.
He said: "A plume of tropical air will bring toasty temperatures next Friday.
"Mid to high 20s Celsius in Wales."
Indeed, in Newport on Thursday it will reach 21 degrees Celsius and 25 degrees Celsius on Friday.
However, he warned that the "summer heat will be brief".
"Temperatures drop nearer normal again over the weekend."
The week ahead where you are
- Newport
- Cwmbran
- Ebbw Vale
- Monmouthshire
- Caerphilly
