ASDA has become the first UK supermarket to trial a permanent ‘trolley-wash’ facility, it says.

The unit works by coating trolleys in fine particles containing an anti-microbial solution.

According to the supermarket giant, it leaves the trolleys clean and dry in seconds.

It means that store assistants or customers will no longer have to wipe down trolleys with anti-bacterial wipes.

(The facility is effective at killed off bacteria, viruses and pollutants. Picture: ASDA)

The machine does not use water, runs on electricity and uses an electrostatically charged mist to “ensure all touch points such as handles, rails and child seats are thoroughly sterilised”.

This method of decontamination eliminated 99.99 per cent off all known bacteria, viruses and pollutants, Asda says.

And a single tank of the solution can sanitise up to 20,000 trolleys – with the process taking 10-to-15 seconds.

(The facility cleans the trolleys in just 15 seconds. Picture: ASDA)

The machine has been trial at Asda’s Morley store in Leeds but if successful it could be rolled out across the UK.

The facility has been developed by The WasteCare group.

Peter Hunt, Chairman of the WasteCare Group, said: “We are pleased that the unit is now installed and in use at Asda Morley.

“It has been developed to support retailers in taking the next step to help customers shop safely.

Graeme Wightman, Senior Manager of Store Services at Asda, said: “We know having a safe and hygienic environment to shop in is something on many customers’ minds right now.

“This trial uses new technology to ensure trolleys are thoroughly sanitised before use.”