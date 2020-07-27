A DATE confirming when the 2020-21 Premier League season will begin has been announced.
Here's what you need to know.
When will the 20/21 season season start?
The Premier League have said the 2020/21 season will start on Saturday, September 12.
The 20 top-flight clubs gathered for their final shareholders’ meeting of this season last Friday (July 24), and the final round of games took place on Sunday (July 26).
What have the Premier League said?
A statement from the Premier League read: “Premier League shareholders today agreed to start the 2020-21 Premier League season on September 12, 2020.
“The final match round of the campaign will take place on May 23, 2021. The Premier League will continue to consult the FA and EFL regarding the scheduling of all domestic competitions.”
When will the English Football League season start?
The English Football League 2020/21 season will also begin on the same weekend as the Premier League, it was later confirmed.
The EFL regular season will conclude on May 8 and 9, 2021 - the league said, with the play-offs to follow at the end of the month.
It means the season will begin behind closed doors, with spectators only set to return to venues on a socially-distanced basis from October 1, 2020.
