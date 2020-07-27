THERE ARE five new cases of the coronavirus in Gwent, reports Public Health Wales (PHW).

Four of the new cases are from Newport - the city's first cases for seven days.

The other new case is in Torfaen, where four cases have been reported in the last week.

There are no new deaths in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area, meaning there has not been a laboratory-confirmed death from Covid-19 in Gwent for 16 days.

Across Wales, there has not been a new death reported in the last 24 hours.

READ MORE: First confirmed case of Covid-19 in cat

READ MORE: Full list of things that re-open today and what remains shut

There are 45 new cases of the virus in Wales - 12 of which originate from Wrexham.

It now means Wrexham has seen 61 new cases of Covid-19 in a week.

Bordering Flintshire has seen the second most cases over the last seven days, with 26.

Dr Robin Howe, incident director for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak response at Public Health Wales, said the outbreak associated with the workforce at Rowan Foods plant in Wrexham "remains active".

“The outbreak associated with the workforce at the Rowan Foods plant in Wrexham remains active, although the number of reported cases has slowed down considerably.

“As of July 22, the total number of positive cases associated with this outbreak is 313, which is a small increase of four since Wednesday 15 July.

"There is no evidence that these infections were acquired either onsite or that the infection is factory-based.

“We will continue to analyse the data to ensure we are taking appropriate and timely decisions to bring the outbreak to a close."