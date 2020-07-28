THE DEVASTATING toll Covid-19 has wrought on Gwent communities can be revealed.

Data provided by the Office for National Statistics reveals exactly where in Gwent people have lost their lives to the coronavirus.

The figures drill down into communities and postcode areas for each region within Gwent, painting a picture of loss and tragedy.

Two areas in Newport have seen the most deaths related to Covid-19 within Gwent.

Pill has witnessed 22 deaths and Rogerstone 21.

It is believed that 19 residents at Tregwilym Lodge Nursing and Residential Home in Rogerstone died from suspected coronavirus.

In May, owner Brian Rosenberg joined Care Forum Wales' called for a public review into the Welsh Government's handling of the pandemic in the care home sector.

"There has to be a national plan, there has to be a national debate and there has to be a public inquiry," he said.

Brynmawr in Blaenau Gwent has seen the third most deaths, with 18.



Monmouthshire

Monmouth and Wyesham – Six deaths

Raglan and Llantilio Crossenny – Three deaths

Chepstow North and Trellech – Six deaths

Usk, Goytre and Llangybi Fawr – Two deaths

Chepstow South – Eleven deaths

Caldicot North and Caerwent – Three deaths

Caldicot South – Eight deaths

Magor and Rogiet – Five deaths

Abergavenny North – Seven deaths

Abergavenny South and Crucorney – 15 deaths

Gilwern and Llanfoist – Eight deaths

Newport

Langstone and Llanwern – Seven deaths

Ringland – Five deaths

Liswerry and Uskmouth – Four deaths

Lawrence Hill – Two deaths

Victoria and Somerton – 15 deaths

Maendy – Six deaths

Pillgwenlly and Docks – 22 deaths

Stow Hill – Six deaths

Gaer – Five deaths

Ridgeway and Glasllwch – Five deaths

Shaftesbury and Crindau – Two deaths

St Julians and Barnardtown – Two deaths

Beechwood – Seven deaths

Caerleon – Five deaths

Malpas – 12 deaths

Bettws – 11 deaths

Rogerstone – 21 deaths

Pye Corner and Graig – Six deaths

Marshfield – 14 deaths

Caerphilly

Risca East – Two deaths

Risca West – Eight deaths

Crosskeys North and Abercarn – Four deaths

Crosskeys South and Ynysddu – Four deaths

Machen – One death

Bedwas and Trethomas – Five deaths

Caerphilly East – 11 deaths

Caerphilly South – 11 deaths

Caerphilly West – Five deaths

Llanbradach and Penyrheol – Eight deaths

Aber Valley – Three deaths

Ystrad Mynach and Nelson – Seven deaths

Hengoed and Maesycwmer – 15 deaths

Pontllanfraith – Three deaths

Newbridge – One death

Blackwood – Seven deaths

Pengam and Cefn Fforest – Three deaths

St Cattwg – Three deaths

Oakdale and Pentwyn – Eight deaths

North Blackwood, Argoed and Markham – Five deaths

Aberbargoed and Gilfach – Seven deaths

Bargoed – Two deaths

New Tredegar and Darren Valley – Six deaths

Rhymney, Pontlottyn and Abertysswg – Three deaths

Torfaen

Llantarnam and Oakfield – Nine deaths

Hollybush and Henllys – Five deaths

Fairwater and Greenmeadow – Two deaths

Cwmbran – Nine deaths

Croesyceiliog – Seven deaths

Pontnewydd and Upper Cwmbran - 11 deaths

West Pontnewydd and Thornhill – One death

Griffithstown and Sebastopol – Six deaths

Pontypool – Five deaths

Trefethin and Pen-y-garn – Four deaths

Abersychan – Four deaths

Blaenavon – Three deaths

Blaenau Gwent

Abertillery South and Llanhilleth – Six deaths

Abertillery North and Cwmtillery – Eight deaths

Blaina and Nantyglo – Nine deaths

Ebbw Vale South and Cwm – Three deaths

Tredegar and Georgetown – Four deaths

Ebbw Vale North and Glyncoed – Five deaths

Sirhowy – Six deaths

Brynmawr – 18 deaths

Rassau and Beaufort – five deaths