THE DEVASTATING toll Covid-19 has wrought on Gwent communities can be revealed.
Data provided by the Office for National Statistics reveals exactly where in Gwent people have lost their lives to the coronavirus.
The figures drill down into communities and postcode areas for each region within Gwent, painting a picture of loss and tragedy.
Two areas in Newport have seen the most deaths related to Covid-19 within Gwent.
Pill has witnessed 22 deaths and Rogerstone 21.
It is believed that 19 residents at Tregwilym Lodge Nursing and Residential Home in Rogerstone died from suspected coronavirus.
In May, owner Brian Rosenberg joined Care Forum Wales' called for a public review into the Welsh Government's handling of the pandemic in the care home sector.
"There has to be a national plan, there has to be a national debate and there has to be a public inquiry," he said.
Brynmawr in Blaenau Gwent has seen the third most deaths, with 18.
Monmouthshire
Monmouth and Wyesham – Six deaths
Raglan and Llantilio Crossenny – Three deaths
Chepstow North and Trellech – Six deaths
Usk, Goytre and Llangybi Fawr – Two deaths
Chepstow South – Eleven deaths
Caldicot North and Caerwent – Three deaths
Caldicot South – Eight deaths
Magor and Rogiet – Five deaths
Abergavenny North – Seven deaths
Abergavenny South and Crucorney – 15 deaths
Gilwern and Llanfoist – Eight deaths
Newport
Langstone and Llanwern – Seven deaths
Ringland – Five deaths
Liswerry and Uskmouth – Four deaths
Lawrence Hill – Two deaths
Victoria and Somerton – 15 deaths
Maendy – Six deaths
Pillgwenlly and Docks – 22 deaths
Stow Hill – Six deaths
Gaer – Five deaths
Ridgeway and Glasllwch – Five deaths
Shaftesbury and Crindau – Two deaths
St Julians and Barnardtown – Two deaths
Beechwood – Seven deaths
Caerleon – Five deaths
Malpas – 12 deaths
Bettws – 11 deaths
Rogerstone – 21 deaths
Pye Corner and Graig – Six deaths
Marshfield – 14 deaths
Caerphilly
Risca East – Two deaths
Risca West – Eight deaths
Crosskeys North and Abercarn – Four deaths
Crosskeys South and Ynysddu – Four deaths
Machen – One death
Bedwas and Trethomas – Five deaths
Caerphilly East – 11 deaths
Caerphilly South – 11 deaths
Caerphilly West – Five deaths
Llanbradach and Penyrheol – Eight deaths
Aber Valley – Three deaths
Ystrad Mynach and Nelson – Seven deaths
Hengoed and Maesycwmer – 15 deaths
Pontllanfraith – Three deaths
Newbridge – One death
Blackwood – Seven deaths
Pengam and Cefn Fforest – Three deaths
St Cattwg – Three deaths
Oakdale and Pentwyn – Eight deaths
North Blackwood, Argoed and Markham – Five deaths
Aberbargoed and Gilfach – Seven deaths
Bargoed – Two deaths
New Tredegar and Darren Valley – Six deaths
Rhymney, Pontlottyn and Abertysswg – Three deaths
Torfaen
Llantarnam and Oakfield – Nine deaths
Hollybush and Henllys – Five deaths
Fairwater and Greenmeadow – Two deaths
Cwmbran – Nine deaths
Croesyceiliog – Seven deaths
Pontnewydd and Upper Cwmbran - 11 deaths
West Pontnewydd and Thornhill – One death
Griffithstown and Sebastopol – Six deaths
Pontypool – Five deaths
Trefethin and Pen-y-garn – Four deaths
Abersychan – Four deaths
Blaenavon – Three deaths
Blaenau Gwent
Abertillery South and Llanhilleth – Six deaths
Abertillery North and Cwmtillery – Eight deaths
Blaina and Nantyglo – Nine deaths
Ebbw Vale South and Cwm – Three deaths
Tredegar and Georgetown – Four deaths
Ebbw Vale North and Glyncoed – Five deaths
Sirhowy – Six deaths
Brynmawr – 18 deaths
Rassau and Beaufort – five deaths