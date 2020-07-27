A PLANNING application for 228 homes in south Sebastopol has been given the go-ahead by Torfaen council.

Developer Taylor Wimpey submitted the application as part of a five-phase development near Cwmbran, which will ultimately see 1,200 new homes built in the area.

While outline planning permission was granted in 2014 for the full scheme, matters such as layout and the size of the houses had been reserved for a separate application.

The application for 228 homes concerns The Uplands phase of the development, which is situated to the west of the canal in south Sebastopol. The development also includes two sports pitches, four changing rooms, allotments and a play area.

The proposal includes plans to retain 50 per cent of the site as green open space.

Cllr Stuart Ashley said retaining the green infrastructure was important to Torfaen.

He said: “I can’t stress it enough, that is what this borough is all about, those green spaces, and this development has got it.”

However, Cllr Veronica Crick raised concerns over the accessibility of the green space and whether there was enough parking provision.

The planning committee heard that most people using the playing fields would be local residents and therefore the current parking plans would be sufficient.

Of the 228 homes to be built on the site, 222 will be two-storey homes. The remaining six will be one bed apartments in a three-storey building.

The houses will range from two-bedroom homes to five-bedroom homes. They will be a mixture of detached, semi-detached and terraced houses and most will have parking in the form of a garage or driveway.

Fourteen per cent of the homes (32) will be affordable and they will be a mix of apartments and two, three and four-bedroom houses.

Two letters were received in response to the planning application. Concerns were raised over traffic, privacy and the felling of an oak tree at the junction of Uplands Farm Drive and Bevan’s Lane.

Reserved matters had already been grated for the whole of phase one (Tyr Brychiad), the first part of the Wren’s Nest phase and the first part of the Village Core phase.