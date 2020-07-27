A CANNABIS “gardener” tending to more than 300 plants worth a quarter of a million pounds at two factories on the same Newport street was jailed.

Karwan Kareem was living in “basic conditions” on Corporation Road and being paid £300 to cultivate the crops, Judge Jeremy Jenkins said.

Cardiff Crown Court heard how it is likely the 29-year-old, of no fixed abode, Newport, will be deported by the Home Office after being released from prison.

Jenny Yeo, prosecuting, said: “Police officers attended an address on Corporation Road on January 5 after they received a report of an assault.

“The defendant could be seen in the property but refused to open the door and they forced entry.

More than 300 plants were seized by the police at the two addresses on Corporation Road. Picture: CPS Wales

“When they entered, the defendant had left the property. There was no sign of an assault or anyone else, but a large cannabis cultivation was discovered.

“The police found 190 mature plants in six rooms and a bag of dry cannabis. The defendant was seen further along Corporation Road and he was arrested.”

Mrs Yeo said the cannabis plants had a potential street value of between £34,000 and £125,000.

Kareem told detectives in interview that he was not involved in any cultivation.

Karwan Kareem was the ‘gardener’ at the two factories. Picture: CPS Wales

Nine days later he was arrested again after a drugs warrant was executed at a different address on Corporation Road.

Mrs Yeo said: “When officers went into an upstairs bedroom, they saw the defendant standing outside on the roof. He then climbed down and he was arrested.

“The police found 132 plants, with a potential street value of between £23,000 and £138,000, and two bags of cannabis.”

Kareem, who followed the proceedings through a Kurdish interpreter, admitted producing cannabis and possessing cannabis with intent to supply.

Harry Baker, mitigating, said his client had acted as a “gardener under direction”.

He added that the defendant had no previous convictions and was likely to be deported after serving the inevitable custodial sentence.

Judge Jenkins told Kareem: “This was a sophisticated and highly professional set up. It was producing a large amount of revenue.

“You were paid a wage of £300 to be a cannabis gardener. You were living in basic conditions and your English is not good.”

Kareem was jailed for 16 months and told he will have to pay a victim surcharge upon his release from prison.