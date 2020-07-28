Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

We can all use a little helping hand every now and then. From getting our homes or flats tidy to completing small renovations and spending a rainy day indoors, Amazon is home to a surprising number of gadgets that make everyday living a breeze—and even enjoyable. From a pair of cleaning gloves with built-in bristles to a personal reading light, an adorable little waffle maker, and more, these 20 products are complete game-changers. Plus, at under $10 each, you can add this entire list to your cart and still have room in the budget for snacks.

1. This unique odour neutralizer

Absorbs odours in a way soap never will. Credit: Rub-A-Way

Whether you’ve been cutting onions or taking out the garbage, there are all sorts of reasons our hands can smell less-than-pleasant. This handy steel soap-shaped device with over 4,000 reviews is said to remove odours from hands, and claims to be rooted in science: 'The molecules in the steel bind with the sulfur molecules on your hands, thus transferring the molecules, along with the smell, to the metal and off from your hands', the brand says.

Reviewers note that it works effectively with or without water, and some have even found a more novel way to use it: 'I started noticing after my workouts that no matter how long or hard I scrubbed my armpits, I just couldn't fully get rid of the smell of body odour. I ordered this figuring 'if it can get rid of the smell of onions, then maybe it can get rid of body odour.' Let me tell you, this thing is like magic. After scrubbing my pits with soap, I rub them with this Amco bar for 5-10 seconds and BOOM all hints of body odour are gone. Definitely recommend this product!'

2. These quirky cleaning gloves

Gloves and sponges in one? Yes, please. Credit: Forliver

It doesn’t get better than a pair of gloves that’ll actually make you excited about washing the dishes (or cleaning the bathtub, or scrubbing vegetables). With built-in bristles made of temperature-resistant silicone, these gloves are safe to use on any surface of your home as well as sensitive skin.

3. These useful bra extenders

Breathe new life into your bras. Credit: H&S

There comes a time in every bra wearer’s life where the cups fit perfectly and the back strap does not Instead of buying a whole new bra, grab these top-rated bra extension straps that work well on most two-hook bras of all sizes. ‘As I have put on a bit of weight these have been a godsend for me’, says one reviewer. ‘they are very versatile and give the extra few inches I needed. Saves me buying all new bras’.

4. These eco-friendly produce bags

Go green when you grocery shop. Credit: Ecowaare

Save the planet and your produce with these sustainable reusable produce bags. Made of mesh, the brand claims each bag has the capacity to prevent the waste of up to 1,000 plastic bags. They also allow the cashier to easily scan barcodes, so they won't be struggling when they ring you up. One of their 5,000 reviews says ‘I store my produce in the bag in the refrigerator and it stays fresher longer than if I had stored it in the plastic bags. One of the cashiers at my local grocery store purchased them as well after seeing mine and she thinks they are great too!’

5. This genius scalp massager brush

Your scalp will thank you. Credit: Maxsoft

Why yes, you can have a spa-worthy experience in your own tub for under £20. This hand-held scalp massager stimulates blood flow your scalp and oil glands thus promoting hair health and growth. It also facilitates your shampoo application by protecting your fingernails and going easy on sensitive scalp skin. Numerous of its almost 10,000 reviewers note it’s more effective at eliminating dandruff than any other method they’ve tried.

6. This clever eyeliner stamp

Because cat-eye eyeliner is a delicate art and science that many of us will never master without this device. Credit: Lovoir

How many times have you been late for an important meeting because you couldn’t get both winged eyeliners to, well, line up? Enter this sanity- and time-saving beauty essential with over 7,000 ratings: It comes with one stamp for you left and one for your right, in a long-lasting waterproof formula. Simply drag a thin line over your top lash and dot it with the pointed stamp—and you’re done. Says one reviewer: ‘Looooove this product! I am such an eyeliner snob and wear flicks every day, so I was really sceptical that this would work! I am AMAZED. So easy, really black and stays on all day/night! And they are huge too! Such a good price. Thanks!’

7. This popular cooling towel

This one's a blessing during the summer. Credit: YQXCC

Whether you’re on an outdoor hike or upping the ante in your at-home workouts, a cooling towel is an essential way to regulate body temperature and feeling more comfortable during gruelling activities. Simply dunk this popular cooling towel in water, wring it out, and place it around your neck, wrist, or head. It's also a great way to prevent your pet from getting overheated.

Though we found that cooling towels we tested weren't any more effective than regular towels, reviewers had plenty of good things to say about this product: ‘It takes a bit of a soak in water, then wring it out, Place and leave. I was really impressed by how much it cooled me down almost instantly when placing it on the back of my next, It felt a bit of a wake-up jot as well. Keep it on for quite a while whilst watching Game of Thrones and I didn't even need to have the window open. I can't wait to test this on holiday in some real heat, but so far so good’. Keep in mind, that this towel does not replace drinking water.

8. This phone stand that doubles as a car mount

Keep your phone safe and steady. Credit: Fitfort

Given how it contains virtually every facet of our lives, our phones are the last device in which we want to play a game of Russian Roulette: Butterfingers Edition. This phone stand with over 12,000 reviews makes for a great finger grip whether you’re on a bumpy car ride or jogging with it in your hands. Use it to prop up for your phone when you’re referencing a recipe in the kitchen or a workout in your basement.

It also hooks onto magnetic car mounts, allowing you to safely keep track of directions hands-free. Reviewers appreciate its high-quality design and functionality: ‘This is the second Fitfort ring I've bought, the first was the rose gold for my wife, I liked it so much I decided to get myself the silver one! It really is one of the better rings I've tried good construction, doesn't feel cheap, glue holds tight, works with magnetic mounts and stands. Looks as quality as it feels’.

9. This mini waffle maker

Waffles are always a good call. Credit: Elezenioc

You don’t need to stay at a fancy hotel with an included buffet breakfast to score some easy morning waffles thanks to this mini waffle makers. Plus, you can even use it to make delicious paninis, hash browns, and biscuit pizzas. Weighing less than a pound, it’s the perfect gadget for your first flat or smaller kitchen.

10. This portable lint remover

Your clothes, furniture, upholstery and carpets will look brand new. Credit: Ruri

Let’s all admit that roll-on lint removers are not as effective as they should be. I can attest to how life-changing a scraper-type lint roller can be. I use it to scrape my carpets and rugs of cat hair, and to make my black Lululemons look brand-spanking’ new (because they are somehow magnets for lint and dander). Not to mention it is so satisfying to use, in the way that ASMR YouTube videos calm down a chattery mind at the end of a long day.

11. This hanging jewellery organizer

Find what you need in a pinch. Credit: Misslo

Few things are more frustrating that a yarn-sized ball of necklaces that got tangled together because they were strewn haphazardly into a box. Keep your jewellery (and electronics, nail polish, cleaning supplies, and so much more) nice and organized with this hanging rack. Of its nearly 500 reviewers, one says ‘I needed something that would save me space, but where I could still see all of my jewellery. These things are extremely durable. I bought two of them, and have probably 50 or so necklaces on one side and maybe 30 pairs of earrings on the other side. There is not a single tear in it. In the other one, I keep nail polishes. It is very convenient because you can see all the colours and it does not take up that much space’.

12. This efficient corn cob stripper

Fresh corn for days. Credit: Chef'n

It’s barbeque season, and that can only mean one thing: fresh cooked corn on the cob! Next time you whip up a batch, save some leftovers for the next day when you can use this cob stripper to top off your salads with corn (hey, at least it beats the canned stuff). With nearly 1,000 ratings, one reviewer shares a smart tip: ‘We love BBQ corn. Not so much on the cob but stripped and put into a salad. This does a much nicer job than just cutting with a knife. Here's a tip: use a bundt pan and put the base of the corn in the hole, then strip down from the top. The pan will catch the kernels and save a big cleanup’.

13. These inexpensive jar grips

Get a grip. Credit: Prepworks by Progressive

If you’re losing your grip a la Avril Lavigne and need that strawberry jam open ASAP, it helps to have a backup. This pack of three jar grips is designed for every type of sticky situation. Teal square and green round flatwork to loosen the grip for large jars, and the red cone-shaped pad grips smaller bottles and jars.

Many of its over 2,500 reviews contain inspirational and compelling arguments to make this jar opener set a part of your home and lifestyle: ‘I am in my late 50's and have very weak hands due to a car accident years ago combined with arthritis and a Trigger finger. Yep, my hands are bad and I need all the help and tools to help make my life in the kitchen and elsewhere easier. I keep one in my car and one in my bathroom for opening makeup and jars of face cream. I was tired of asking my husband and son for help every time I needed to open a jar. Now with the help of these, I can do it myself about 98% of the time. I highly recommend these’.

14. This clever multipurpose reacher

Step aside, step stool. Credit: NRS

We can all use a helping hand from time to time, whether we’ve got a bad back or are too short to reach the highest shelf. This tool allows you to safely grab objects weighing up to five pounds up to 32 inches away, be it coins or paper. It has texturized rubber ends to promote traction.

Of its 2,600 reviewers, many share their tales about how this grabber tool benefited their lives in meaningful ways: ‘I bought this to use after a hip replacement operation and can’t emphasise enough how amazing this has been. The hospital supplied one for me as well but it was shorter than this and not as strong. This gadget has given me so much independence while ill so I don't have to rely on others so much and no one can believe how many uses I have found for it. I can draw and open the curtains with it. Pick dropped items off the floor (very useful after a hip op as you are not allowed to bend over for 6 weeks) including garden peas which had dropped off my dinner plate!’

15. This personal book light

Get in a couple of chapters before bed without disturbing your bedmate. Credit: Vekkia

If someone's sleeping next to you and you don't want to disturb them while reading, or want to avoid any strong overhead lights that’ll keep you up late when you’re trying to relax, a new solution is in order. Take this personal booklight: it clips on securely to the back of your book and illuminates your single page. It comes in 5 colours making it an ideal addition to your bedroom décor or as a gift or stocking stuffer.

16. This popular foam roller

Relieve tension, aches, and all that nasty stuff. Credit: Fit Nation

If you haven’t gotten a chance to book a massage in the last few months because of obvious reasons, you’re likely feeling sore and stiff in all the wrong places. A foam roller is the perfect health and fitness gadget to have on hand since you can get an (almost) salon-quality massage in the comfort of your own home whether you’re watching your favourite show or listening to a podcast. This one from Fit Nation has a 4.5-star rating and nearly 4,000 reviews.

17. This pocket-sized multitool

So much use packed it a palm-sized device. Credit: Victorinox

This tiny all-purpose tool packs a punch for its size. It boasts several built-in tools from a tiny blade, a screwdriver set, tweezers, pen and more. Plus, it's small enough to fit in your wallet! With a 4.6-star rating, reviewers note how the tool comes in handy in virtually every facet of life, making it hard to put away.

18. This magnetic wristband for DIY home improvement

Home renovations were never this efficient. Credit: Grsta

You don’t need to be a full-time handyman to benefit from this powerful magnetic wristband—it’ll be useful if you have a few family photos to hang on the wall and want to avoid stepping on and off your ladder to get your tools. It stores and makes it easy to access everything from magnetic screws to nails, as well as screwdriver bits, drill bits, nuts, bolts, and more.

With over 1,000 reviewers, customers note how surprised they were at its magnetic strength: ‘I tried it today for the 1st time. I was expecting the screws to fall off at some point but they didn't. They were held strong and never moved. I had 12 screws on the workbench in a pile that I needed to work with. Rather than put one on the magnetic wrist pad at a time, I just rested my arm down on the pile, lifted my arm and all the screws were on my wrist. It didn't miss one and stayed there till I took them off one at a time. I wished I had this years ago. I used to carry screws between my lips or in my pocket but not any more. I can't praise this magnetic wristband enough’.

19. This fake rock key holder

Never get locked out again. Credit: Rampro

I don’t know about you, but I hate going for a run with my key in my bra or digging into my hips. If you’ve also encountered a scenario where you can't carry your keys or let someone in when you're not there, this discrete little gadget is an absolute must. It’s made of moulded poly-resin to mimic a real rock in size, shape, texture, colour, and weight (don’t worry—it’s both weatherproof and waterproof!).

Of its 2,300 ratings, many note how it works like a charm and blends seamlessly into their surroundings: ‘This little gem is perfect to stash a key in without someone knowing what it actually is. It’s a bit smaller than I expected (due to my fault not looking at the dimensions), but in reality, is the perfect size to put a key in to hide in your yard. It looks like a real lava rock’.

20. This scratch-free cleaning tool

Step up your post-meal cleaning game. Credit: BWD

There’s only so much elbow grease you can put into a spill or stain before your forearms give out. Instead of rubbing stubborn stains out in hard-to-reach places with a soft cloth, use this pocket-sized scraper to take care of grease, grime, wax, and dried food in a pinch. The brand claims it’s safe to use on most household and automotive surfaces and it's dishwasher safe.

