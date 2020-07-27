POLICE have promised to crack down on 'boy racers' in a Caerphilly town after residents raised concerns.

There have been several incidents over the past weeks of groups of car enthusiasts meeting in the car park of Sainsbury's in Pontllanfraith, before racing up and down the Newbridge bypass, leaving residents frustrated by the level of noise and disturbance and also concerned for those living in the residential home opposite.

One resident said that the road “was like a race track”.

And now Gwent Police's Caerphilly team has said they are treating the issue as a priority.

Inspector Andrew Boucher of the Caerphilly Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “We have received two reports of anti-social use of vehicles on the A472 near Pontllanfraith.

“The first incident was reported to us at around 1.45pm on Sunday, July 5. The second incident was reported to us at around 10.35pm on Sunday, July 12.

“Gwent Police will not tolerate this type of behaviour on our roads and any motorist caught driving their vehicle in an anti-social, dangerous or erratic manner will be prosecuted.

“This issue is a priority for Caerphilly officers operating in Pontllanfraith and we are liaising with partners, including the council, to find ways to tackle and solve this problem and, if required, use enforcement action.

“We would like to thank the members of the public who reported this type of anti-social behaviour to us. Your assistance is always welcome in tackling this issue and we would encourage people to report similar incidents to us or our partner agencies.”

A spokeswoman for Sainsbury's said: “We’re working closely with the local police on this issue.”

Anyone who may have CCTV or dashcam footage or information of either instance is urged to contact Gwent Police on 101 or via social media with the references 237 05/07/20 and 571 12/07/20.

Information can also be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via crimestoppers-uk.org