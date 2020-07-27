GAS pipe upgrade work and other projects by Wales and West Utilities which were put on hold at the start of the coronavirus pandemic are resuming, the company has announced.

Wales & West Utilities paused the work at the end of March in line with the lockdown restrictions, only continuing emergency work

But now work is resuming, in line with guidance provided by customers on what measures they would like engineers to take when entering homes and businesses.

More than 2,000 people responded to a survey, and as a result the company has put these measures in place:

Engineers washing hands with soap and water and putting on disposable gloves before entering a customer’s house.

Wearing face coverings and eye protection while in a customer’s house and able to ask anyone in the house to stand in another room while they work.

Social distancing as much as possible while working in the street and urge passersby to keep two metres away from work sites.

Chief operating officer of Wales and West Utilities, Rob Long, said: “Throughout the Covid-19 pandemic we have been focussed on keeping our colleagues and customers safe.

"Now, as our work gradually increases to pre-lockdown levels, its understandable that families are concerned by people coming into their homes.

"All our engineers will be following government guidance and, acting on feedback from over 2,000 people, they will all practice social distancing and wear face coverings.

“As the UK recovers from coronavirus, we’ll be working hard to keep the gas flowing safely today and to prepare the gas network to transport green gases, like biomethane and hydrogen, so we can help the UK decarbonise heat, power and transport and get to Net Zero by 2050.”

The company will also be writing to homes where work will be carried out to urge anyone in the area to let them know if they are shielding or self-isolating so that extra measures are put in place.

They also urge people who are shielding to consider joining the Priority Service Register which allows Wales & West Utilities, as well as other energy companies, to look after those who need extra support. This can be done and more information available at www.wwutilities.co.uk/priority