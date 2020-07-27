PART of the former Nylon Spinners factory in Pontypool will be demolished to make way for new homes.
Plans to knock down a section of the former factory, on the site of the Mamhilad village, have been given the green light by Torfaen Council’s planning committee.
The proposed demolition will make space for a planned development of 900 homes on the site.
However, another part of the Grade II-listed building will be refurbished..
The application aims to “facilitate a more sustainable long-term future for the building”.
There are large sections of the building currently unoccupied and difficult to rent out due to their size, position and lack of light.
Seventeen per cent of the original building will be demolished along with a later extension.
In the planning committee meeting, Cllr Huw Bevan asked about the sustainability of the building going forward.
He said: “What features of the building are going to be retained, protected and enhanced going forwards, which mitigates against the partial demolition of the property?”
The committee heard that conditions would be put in place to retain materials that are part of the planned demolition works. This includes original windows and bricks.
Although there is no change of use attached to the application, the committee heard that going forward the refurbishments could open the building to be used in different way including the potential for accommodation.