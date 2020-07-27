PLANS have been unveiled for a development of new homes in Chepstow, which preserves many historical links to shipbuilding in the area.

Barratt Homes' Brunel Quarter will be located next to the River Wye. The area has links to historical shipbuilding and was commissioned to build warships by Government during the First World War.

After the 1920s, the site became an engineering hub, where several bridges were built and designed – including the Severn Bridge.

As a way of maintaining some of the site’s history, the old flour mill – a Grade II-listed building – has been carefully restored and stands pride of place at the heart of the development. The mill was built in 1851 by Robert Sharpe, a railway contractor who had worked on Brunel’s tubular railway suspension bridge in Chepstow.

The launch of Brunel Quarter, named after the prolific Isambard Kingdom Brunel, was brought forward to accommodate a peak in interest for housing in the area.

Sales director for Barratt Homes South Wales, Richard Lawson, said: “During lockdown, we’ve seen unprecedented levels of interest in our new homes, as web traffic and sales enquiries have soared.

“Already, there is tremendous interest from buyers eager to live here, so we decided to bring our launch date forward, so that we can give potential buyers the opportunity to find out all this impressive new development has to offer.”

The development includes a selection of two, three and four-bedroom homes.

“Brunel Quarter has the best of both worlds - located in an area of Outstanding Natural Beauty but close to all local amenities,” said Mr Lawson.

“This is an early opportunity for buyers to own homes that are designed in-keeping with the character of the area, plus it’s a great time to buy for those who are in a position to do so.”

Sites can now be visited in person or virtually by appointment only.

To find out more about the new development, visit barratthomes.co.uk